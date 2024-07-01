Photo credit: Bally Sports Detroit

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Craig Monroe, who has been off-air since June 9, was recently accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor.

On June 11, the Instagram account @carbarbie941 accused Monroe of sex crimes, which allegedly began when he was a minor league baseball player. The accusations, which were later shared on X, include rape and child molestation. The woman also additionally accused Monroe of turning her into a prostitute.



In response to the allegations, Awful Announcing contacted Craig Monroe, the Detroit Tigers, and Bally Sports Detroit for comment. Monroe has not responded to the request. The Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit offered the following joint statement:

“Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers are aware of the social media allegations and take them seriously. As previously stated, Mr. Monroe has not been on the broadcast schedule and that will continue on an indefinite basis. We will have no further comment and any questions should be directed to Mr. Monroe,” a spokesperson for Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers wrote to Awful Announcing.

Following a nine-year playing career, Monroe became a Tigers broadcaster in 2012. The former MLB player entered this season as the lead TV analyst for the Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit. After being absent from the broadcast booth since June 9, Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers offered a joint statement on June 21 that directed any inquiries about the hiatus to Monroe himself.

“Craig Monroe is addressing a personal matter and is not on the broadcast schedule,” the statement read. “Any further questions should be directed to Craig.”

That statement was issued after the accusations of sexual assault were made public but before they were mainstream. Awful Announcing will continue to monitor this story and be sure to update if Monroe provides a statement.

[Jed Oliver]