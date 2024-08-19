Screen grab: Fox Sports Ohio

Every sports announcer dreams of making a call so iconic that it will endure for years to come. It was four years ago on Monday that Thom Brennaman made his own signature statement — albeit, for all the wrong reasons.

That’s right, it’s somehow been four years since the then-Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic while calling a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals. Only it wasn’t Brennaman’s offending comment — in which he referred to San Francisco as “one of the f** capitals of the world” — that he’s best remembered by. Rather, it’s the ensuing on-air apology he made.

“3–0 ballgame with the Reds in front of the Royals as we go to the top half of the fifth inning, Castellanos to lead things off,” Brennaman began. “Jim Day’s gonna be taking us the rest of the way through this game as Holland takes over on the mound. I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.”

But just as the longtime announcer pointed to his religious beliefs as an apparent defense of his character, the apology took a sudden turn; then-Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run to lead off the inning, which Brennaman felt compelled to call.

“As there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos, it will be a home run. And so that will make it a 4–nothing ballgame,” Brennaman said somberly before continuing with his apology. “I don’t know if I’m gonna be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s gonna be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s gonna be for my bosses at Fox.

“I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck. For the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It never has been. And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness. Jim Day will take you the rest of the way home.”

That would prove to be Brennaman’s final time donning that particular headset, as he was initially suspended before later resigning (he also lost his NFL on Fox assignment). In the time since, he has called games for the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico and the Cincinnati high school sports website Chatterbox Sports (where he poked fun at his apology while announcing he was joining) before recently returning to the national stage as a college football announcer for The CW, where he will call games this fall.

But while Brennaman’s use of the homophobic slur derailed his once-promising broadcasting career, the apology took on a life of its own, especially with regard to Castellanos. While the two-time All-Star left the Reds to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, he has remained linked to the apology as he’s shown a propensity for hitting home runs in somber situations.

Such instances include Castellanos homering during an on-air eulogy, an apology for a DUI, a segment honoring veterans on Memorial Day, and a discussion of a former manager’s health issues. In recent years, Castellanos’ home runs have come to be associated with noteworthy dates, including the three-year anniversary of Brennaman’s famous call and President Joe Biden announcing he was ending his bid for reelection. While some believe the meme has jumped the shark, we prefer to think it has evolved.

In any event, the call and apology will forever be linked to both Brennaman and Castellanos and it’s hard to believe it’s already been four years since the meme was first created. It’s also hard to believe that the former has already worked his way back to the national stage, despite what unfortunately will be his own version of “Do you believe in miracles?!” and “Havlicek stole the ball!”