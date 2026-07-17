Credit: Rangers Sports Network

The Texas Rangers surprise move to switch direct-to-consumer streaming platforms mid-season has resulted in criticism due to the state of the new platform BZZR.

The Rangers announced on Wednesday, during the MLB All-Star break, that they were leaving Victory+. The organization did not explain the decision, though Sports Business Journal reported that Victory+ had missed rights payments.

Later that same day, SBJ reported that the Anaheim Ducks were also terminating their contract with Victory+ because of rights payments issues.

The new platform BZZR was essentially unknown before the Rangers’ announcement. The service only launched in April 2026. Notably, Rangers Sports Media and Entertainment Company chairman Neil Leibman is also a director at BZZR.

The changes will not affect fans who watched games through Rangers Sports Network. The Rangers also continue to have a 15-game schedule that is simulcast over-the-air, primarily on Friday nights.

BZZR has some significant issues. For one, apps are not yet available on Roku, Samsung, or LG smart TVs. Victory+ was available on all three platforms. A company spokesperson told Sportico that apps will be launched on these platforms by September.

While the Rangers automatically sent emails to those who signed up for subscriptions for Victory+, the missing streaming apps have caused some fans to demand refunds.

I prepaid $150 for Victory+ back in November because it was advertised as the home of Rangers baseball. I paid months in advance with the expectation that I’d be able to watch the entire season on my TV.

Then, in the middle of the season, the Rangers decide to move to BZZR—a… — Haggerty muse (@haggertymuse) July 15, 2026

Hey @Rangers I paid for the season to watch games on @victoryplustv and I am not about to download some new app since you decided to bail. You need to refund my proration! — T (@kybourbonrules) July 15, 2026

It can also be hard to download the BZZR app. A review by Awful Announcing found that searching the services name on the Apple App Store resulted in the store autocorrecting the search to “bzrp.” Overriding the autocorrect does suggest the correct app, however.

This has led some fans to question why this move was necessary in the first place. According to the Dallas Morning News, Victory+ averaged 100,000 viewers per Rangers game last year.

Given that BZZR still lacks apps on several major smart TV platforms, the service appears to have launched before it was fully ready for a transition of this scale.

BZZR is designed as more than a free streaming service like Victory+. It combines live sports with social media features, short-form video, creator content, podcasts, and live programming. Notable creators on the platform include Josh Pate and Brett Kollmann, and CBS Sports and The Ringer, among others.

Whether by design or necessity, the move also gives BZZR exposure to a much broader audience than it had before landing the Rangers.