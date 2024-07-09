Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tony Vitello, head coach of the reigning College World Series champion Tennessee Volunteers, is returning to MLB Network this weekend.

Vitello will be part of the network’s MLB Draft broadcast on Sunday night, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.

He was previously part of MLB Network’s draft coverage back in 2022.

The first two rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14. Greg Amsinger and Melanie Newman host coverage on MLB Network and will be joined by analysts Vitello, Dan O’Dowd, Harold Reynolds, Xavier Scruggs, Lance Brozdowski of the Marquee Sports Network, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, and Carlos Collazo of Baseball America. This will be Brozdowski’s first time on MLB Draft coverage for MLB Network following a stint at the MLB Draft Combine in June.

The pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET, with Buck Showalter joining the coverage.

Heading into Sunday night’s MLB Draft, MLB Network will air the HBCU Swingman Classic at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 12, with Dave Sims, Reynolds, and Emily Haydel on the call. Ken Griffey Jr. will also be part of the broadcast.

Haydel, the granddaughter of Hank Aaron and a social media correspondent for MLB Develops’ The Program, told AA “I’m so grateful and honored to be part of this broadcast. HBCUs have always been a huge part of both sides of my family from Morehouse to Dillard to Spelman to Howard to Texas College to Xavier University. Aside from my grandfather, my dad and many of my uncles played baseball at HBCUs, so it’s amazing to have two worlds come together like this. I’m also so excited to work with and learn from Ken Griffey Jr. One of my favorite past times, especially since being a part of The Program now, is to hear the former players and coaches reminisce about their playing days and watch them pay it forward to the next generation.”

On Saturday, MLB Network will also air the All-Star Futures Game at 4 p.m. ET. Newman, Mark DeRosa, Jonathan Mayo, and Sande Charles will call the game, which will also be simulcast on MLB.com, MLB.TV, and the MLB app.