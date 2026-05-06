Credit: Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ted Turner, the former owner of the Atlanta Braves and Hawks, who revolutionized television by launching CNN, the world’s first 24-hour news network, has died at the age of 87.

According to ESPN, Turner died Wednesday at his home near Tallahassee, Florida. Turner revealed he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia shortly before his 80th birthday in 2018, the ailment is a neurological disorder that causes progressive decline similar to Parkinson’s disease.

Turner owned the Braves from 1976-96, overseeing one of the most dominant runs in franchise history, which included a World Series championship in 1995. The Braves issued a statement on Turner’s passing.

“Our good friend and former owner, Ted Turner, was one of a kind — a brilliant businessman, consummate showman and passionate fan of his beloved Braves,” the Braves said in a statement. “Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Braves into “America’s Team.” Under his stewardship, the ballclub experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained success in Major League Baseball history and brought a World Series championship to Atlanta in 1995.”

“Ted was also a legendary philanthropist whose compassion and generosity extended across the globe. We will miss you, Ted. You helped make us who we are today, and the Atlanta Braves are forever grateful for the impact you made on our organization and in our community.”

In addition to altering television by creating the first 24-hour news format, Turner also founded TBS, which became the Atlanta Braves’ TV home and helped turn them into a national brand, particularly during their run of success in the 1990s. Turner making their regular-season games so readily available on TBS undoubtedly influenced the rest of the league to put teams’ games on local television, or risk losing their market to the Braves.

Turner also notably entered the wrestling business by purchasing WCW in 1988, turning wrestling into a live television product while eventually pitting it against WWE Raw, sparking what was known as the Monday Night Wars.

Turner’s efforts changed sports media, news television, Major League Baseball and professional wrestling. A noted philanthropist, Turner also pledged $1 billion to the United Nations in 1997, using approximately one-third of his wealth at the time to form the United Nations Foundation. The foundation supported the United Nations’ world peace and human rights initiatives.

Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.