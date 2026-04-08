Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It’s not the ABS challenge system Suzyn Waldman has a problem with; it’s the way New York Yankees third infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. uses it.

We’re barely two weeks into the first MLB regular season using the ABS challenge system. And while it’s been a bit of a learning curve for players and umpires, Suzyn Waldman would like to see Chisholm get a little better at it.

Chisholm challenged a strike call during the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Athletics Tuesday night. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old infielder, he lost the challenge, the last one available to the Yankees in the game. And Waldman’s quick commentary should have Chisholm thinking about whether to challenge another strike call again.

Suzyn Waldman: “Uh…Jazz is challenging the pitch…..” Ump: “The pitch is a strike, the Yankees are out of challenges.” Suzyn: “Ok thats…Jazz is not good at this.” pic.twitter.com/J6pxWPTyBE — That’s Baseball, Suzyn (@thats_bb_suzyn) April 8, 2026



“Jazz is challenging,” Waldman said on the Yankees radio broadcast, somewhat cautiously, before the umpire announced the strike call had been upheld.

“Okay,” Waldman said without hesitation. “Jazz is not that good at this.”

It’s Waldman’s tone that really made this comment perfect. She sounded frustrated by Chisholm losing the challenge, but also not totally surprised.

Chisholm entered the game 1-1 on challenges, so it’s not like he’s out there losing one every game. Even now at 1-2 on the season, determining he’s just not good at this seems like a rush to judgment. Maybe he was really bad at it during spring training; we don’t have that data. But the next time Chisholm challenges a strike call, just knowing Waldman is watching might have him thinking twice.