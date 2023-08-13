Update: The issues with three games that were unavailable have been fixed, as all three are available on MLB.TV

Every one of MLB’s late games played on Saturday night featured at least one team presently in either postseason position or contention. In fact, all but one of the eight teams playing on Saturday night falls into one of those two descriptions.

But baseball fans hoping to watch those games were out of luck.

Instead of a baseball game, fans tuning into MLB.TV got “No Broadcast Available” and “No Audio Available” messages for Saturday night’s games between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners.

MLB TV is presently not working for Saturday's night's Rockies vs. Dodgers or Rangers vs. Giants games. None of the television or even radio broadcasts are available. pic.twitter.com/D3ae2IWKDL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 13, 2023

Orioles/Mariners game also not working. And while it seems to be presently OK, other people have reported issues with the Padres/Diamondbacks. pic.twitter.com/avYVmQXZmq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 13, 2023

Additionally, viewers also had issues getting Saturday night’s San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game, which started before the others.

This was probably a hour ago. pic.twitter.com/ClG2LyqnmG — Clair (@KG7MAJ) August 13, 2023

Though, those were eventually fixed.

The issue seemed to be exclusively bothering the late starting games. The games began earlier in the day and finished in the evening had no issues.

MLB Fan Support did acknowledge the problem on Twitter, saying, “We apologize for the inconvenience, but we are currently experiencing technical issues impacting the streaming of some games. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we are currently experiencing technical issues impacting the streaming of some games. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. — MLB Fan Support (@MLBFanSupport) August 13, 2023

