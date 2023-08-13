MLBStreamingBy Michael Dixon on

Update: The issues with three games that were unavailable have been fixed, as all three are available on MLB.TV

Every one of MLB’s late games played on Saturday night featured at least one team presently in either postseason position or contention. In fact, all but one of the eight teams playing on Saturday night falls into one of those two descriptions.

But baseball fans hoping to watch those games were out of luck.

Instead of a baseball game, fans tuning into MLB.TV got “No Broadcast Available” and “No Audio Available” messages for Saturday night’s games between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners.

Additionally, viewers also had issues getting Saturday night’s San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game, which started before the others.

Though, those were eventually fixed.

The issue seemed to be exclusively bothering the late starting games. The games began earlier in the day and finished in the evening had no issues.

MLB Fan Support did acknowledge the problem on Twitter, saying, “We apologize for the inconvenience, but we are currently experiencing technical issues impacting the streaming of some games. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

[MLB Fan Support]

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. He is Bay Area native living in the Indianapolis area. Michael is also a big nerd when it comes to sports history and to a slightly lesser extent, all history. Beyond that, loves tacos, pizza and random Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985 (mostly personal but a lot of sports)/@mdixonsports (All work/sports related)

Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon