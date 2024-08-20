White Sox announcer John Schriffen (left) unloaded on the umpires after a controversial call ended Thursday’s game against the White Sox. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago.

Throughout the 2024 MLB season, longtime Chicago White Sox television analyst Steve Stone has mulled over his future in broadcasting, keeping his plans for the 2025 season close to the vest. But on Tuesday, he put all doubt about his future to the side, assuring fans that he will be returning to the booth next season.

Stone, who said as recently as last week that he was still “unsure of what the future holds” as far as his role with the White Sox, appeared on the Mully and Haugh Show on 670 The Score in Chicago. There, he confirmed that he plans on returning next season (although that will be on a new network, not NBC Sports Chicago), as long as he and the White Sox organization “work out the details”.

“Well, let’s not put the cart before the horse,” said Stone. “But I’m pretty sure that’s gonna happen. We have to work out some details. But the main thing is the White Sox would like to have me back. And I would like to come back.

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to end my career, whenever that is, with the White Sox. I hope it’s further down the road than we’re looking at now. Pretty sure it will be. We’ll have to see what happens. But I think the major aspect of this is they would like me, I would like them. When that’s said and done, I think it’s pretty easy to fill in the rest of that stuff.”

As far as what details Stone and the White Sox organization could potentially be negotiating, one factor could be just how many games Stone will be working in the 2025 season. When Stone was previously mulling over his future, he did share that he would potentially like to address the number of games he is currently working.

“Right now, I do 143 (games) including spring training, and get 25 games off. So that’s one of the things that I’d like to address. Because you know that old saying, ‘Nobody on their deathbed said geez I wish I had worked more,’ said Stone last week.

Regardless, we do know that if Stone and the White Sox organization do indeed work out the details of a new deal, he will be working alongside his current partner, John Schriffen once again. Last week, an executive from the White Sox revealed that Schriffen will also be returning in 2025 as the television play-by-play analyst.

[Mully and Haugh Show on Audacy]