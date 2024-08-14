White Sox announcers John Schriffen and Steve Stone. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago.

At 77 years of age and having spent decades around baseball, Chicago White Sox television analyst Steve Stone has done everything there is to do within the sport.

On Tuesday, he further addressed a looming decision he has to make about his broadcasting career ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

Stone, who has been the White Sox TV analyst since 2009, has a media career that dates back to 1980 with the Chicago Cubs. Add in a decade-long MLB career, and Stone has essentially spent his entire adult life around baseball.

Last week, Stone took to social media to share a cryptic message about the WhiteSox struggles, which led some to believe that he could potentially call it quits at the end of this season.

Stone has been adamant that he doesn’t want to decide on the 2025 MLB season just yet. But he further addressed the subject during a guest appearance Tuesday on the Bernstein & Holmes Show on 670 The Score in Chicago.

“A couple of things that have nothing to do with the White Sox,” Stone said when asked by Dan Bernstein what factors will ultimately go into his decision to retire or not retire after the 2024 season. “One is overall general health, which has been wonderful. I anticipate going forward that will stay pretty much the same. Then you look at how many games you’re doing. Right now, I do 143 (games) including spring training, and get 25 games off. So that’s one of the things that I’d like to address. Because you know that old saying, ‘Nobody on their deathbed said geez I wish I had worked more.’

“There’s also the fact that… And I anticipate that this will stay the same. I have loved this game for a long time. I’ve played it since I was five years old. I’ve played it against the best in the world and enjoyed every aspect of that. Understanding that there would be injuries that come around. There would be a lot of stress involved in that. There would be some terrible years and some good years. But as long as I still love this game. As long as I still feel the way that I feel including health and everything else, I can’t see giving it up at this point. That being said, we don’t know what the future holds.”

Steve Stone shares the factors that he’ll weigh when it comes time for him to decide whether to return to the White Sox broadcast booth in 2025. Listen to the full segment on @BernsyHolmes:https://t.co/QGYjS6bXKX pic.twitter.com/RJ1i5ZnbSP — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 13, 2024

Stone went on to say the White Sox front office has made it clear they want him back for the 2025 season.

“The front office has intimated that they would like to have me back,” said Stone. “And that’s certainly a big part of the equation. Because if they don’t want you back, then there is no consideration on your part. So I’m in the enviable position to be able to do that.”

