Photo Credit: Marchand Sports Media Podcast

Steve Raab, the president of the New York Mets flagship, SNY, believes that Major League Baseball resembles what we see in Presidential Elections. He also feels that the similarities will continue to grow as we move into the future.

Raab detailed his meaning while talking with Andrew Marchand on the Marchand Sports Media Podcast.

“I think that a lot of league decisions, and voting, is probably mirroring what we see happening in presidential elections,” Raab said. “You probably know how 20 teams are voting and you probably know how five teams are voting over here. And then there are those swing teams in between, who are needed to create whatever is the percent of teams you need to carry a decision.”

This is more or less in line with what we saw during the MLB Lockout between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Some issues on the table passed with little to no resistance, while others were fiercely contested between small and big market teams.

Raab also noted that more “swing vote” teams will emerge as we continue to move forward.

CLIP: I found this point of how the future of MLB may mirror our presidential elections fascinating from SNY president Steve Raab. Full pod 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/zlCV0crEgB — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 13, 2025

“And I think that, particularly in baseball, as we see this revenue disparity becoming greater, you may have more clubs becoming part of that swing constituency, if you will, than you may have had in the past,” he said.