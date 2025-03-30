Mar 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman (25) hits a home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

During Saturday night’s Dodgers game, Stephen Nelson had an awkward moment that could remind you of Thom Brennaman — but without the controversy.

The Dodgers’ secondary play-by-play voice — filling in while Joe Davis called Mets-Astros on MLB on Fox — didn’t say anything remotely nefarious or offensive, but he did experience an unfortunately timed interruption that felt eerily familiar.

This wasn’t Brennaman scrambling to apologize for using a gay slur on air, only to be cut off by Nick Castellanos driving one deep to left field. But Nelson did find himself in the middle of a solemn tribute when Tommy Edman launched a home run.

Nelson was honoring Nancy Bea Hefley, the beloved Dodger Stadium organist who died at 89. Public address announcer Todd Leitz had informed the crowd of her passing, and the stadium held a moment of silence before the first pitch.

Later, Nelson used a lull in the action to reflect on the “gut punch” of Hefley’s death, only to be cut off by a deep drive to deep right center field.

“Before tonight’s game, the Dodgers held a moment of silence,” Nelson said. “They mourn the passing of Nancy Bea. Nancy Bea Hefley, Dodgers’ organist for nearly 30 seasons, passed away Saturday at the age of 89. And when it was announced by Todd Leitz on the PA system, there was just a gut-punch exhale in reaction from this crowd. And Orel, I know that news hits you the same way.”

Nelson was carefully steering the conversation toward his broadcast partner, Orel Hershiser, hoping to reflect on Hefley’s impact.

But Edman had other plans.

Tommy Edman homered right as Stephen Nelson was discussing the passing of longtime Dodger Stadium organist, Nancy Bea Hefley. pic.twitter.com/RZ3ZkvDM0a — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 30, 2025

On the very first pitch of the bottom of the seventh, Edman jumped on a 79 mph sweeper from Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda, depositing it 397 feet into the Dodger Stadium stands.

“Tommy Edman charges up on the very first pitch of the seventh inning, deep to right center field, and out of here,” said Nelson. “Tommy with his third tank of the season; the Dodgers back to a 3-run lead.”

We weren’t the only ones who noticed the eerie resemblance to the infamous Castellanos moment.

Social media quickly caught on, with plenty of fans making the connection.

edman think he castellanos pic.twitter.com/cYH7WHxqit — daniel (@iamnotdanielkim) March 30, 2025

TOMMY EDMAN … MEET NICK CASTELLANOS!!! That timing was horribly good. — AléAléAlé (アレックス) (@alealeale0001) March 30, 2025

TOMMY EDMAN JUST PULLED A NICK CASTELLANOS #dodgers #tigers — Ice (@Iceisnice32) March 30, 2025

Tommy Edman the new Nick Castellanos for that 😭 — cindy 🪐✨ (@Teotani4ever) March 30, 2025

Tommy edman with a Castellanos moment lmao — Danny (@VolkorOW) March 30, 2025

Luis Garcia did his best Gerrit Cole impression and Tommy Edman did his best Nick Castellanos in the same inning 😂😂😂 — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) March 30, 2025

Nelson may not have had a Brennaman-level blunder, but he now joins the unfortunate club of broadcasters whose somber moments were hijacked by an untimely home run.