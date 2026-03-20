Credit: Stefan Caray

Stefan Caray is the latest member of the Caray family to get a Major League play-by-play gig.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Stefan Caray has been hired as a backup play-by-play announcer for six to eight games this season. Chip Caray, Stefan’s father, is the Cardinals’ lead play-by-play commentator.

The Carays have a long history of baseball play-by-play. Harry Caray, Stefan’s great-grandfather, got his big break with the Cardinals in 1945. He would continue to call baseball until 1997.

Harry’s son was Skip Caray, who served as the Braves’ announcer from 1967 to 2008. Skip had two sons: Chip and Josh. The latter serves as the director of broadcasting for the minor league Rocket City Trash Pandas.

But the play-by-play genes keep flowing. Chip has twin sons, Stefan and Chris Caray, who also do baseball announcing. Chris currently shares lead commentator duties for the Oakland Athletics with Jenny Cavnar.

While this is Stefan’s first major league gig, he has extensive play-by-play experience. He called, along with his brother Chris, the Cape Cod League in 2021, the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2022, and the Arizona Fall League in 2023. In 2025, Stefan joined his father to call a Spring Breakout game for the Cardinals.

As for other changes to the Cardinals’ broadcasts, this is the first year games will be produced and distributed by MLB Local Media instead of a regional sports network. The Cardinals, along with every new MLB Local Media team, have not yet announced the channels on which games can be watched.