Legendary New. York Yankees radio voice John Sterling. Credit: Bob Karp/Staff Photographer/ USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: Bob Karp/Staff Photographer/ USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
By Sam Neumann on

John Sterling, the legendary voice of the New York Yankees for 35 years, has passed away at 87.

Sterling died from complications following heart surgery after suffering a heart attack earlier this year. The news was announced on WFAN — the station where he became a New York institution — by morning hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti.

John Sterling spent the bulk of his career in the Bronx, stepping into the Yankees radio booth in 1989 and calling 5,060 consecutive games before finally stepping away with an abrupt retirement in April 2024 that caught much of the baseball world by surprise. He didn’t stay away long, as later that fall, he returned to call the Yankees’ postseason run, including the World Series. Dave Sims took over as the full-time radio voice of the Yankees ahead of the 2025 season, and Sterling had been hosting a weekly show on WABC in the time since.

What made John Sterling singualr wasn’t just his longevity. It was the sheer personality he brought to the booth every night, the way he turned every home run into its own moment with a personalized call for nearly every Yankees hitter who ever stepped to the plate. Bernie Williams got “Bern Baby Bern.” Jason Giambi became the Giambino. Alex Rodriguez hit A-bombs from A-Rod. Giancarlo Stanton got a mangled Italian phrase that Sterling had to call a friend at the Berlitz Academy of Foreign Languages to help craft. He had a call for everyone, and coming up with new ones became part of the gig. But it was the way every Yankees victory ended that defined him more than anything else, that unmistakable voice rising above the noise of whatever ballpark he was calling from: “The Yankees win! Theeeeee Yankees win!”

For a generation of Yankees fans who grew up listening on the radio, that call was the sound of summer in the Bronx.

When John Sterling retired in 2024, the response from across baseball reflected just how deeply he had embedded himself into the sport over nearly fur decades. Even fans who spent years ribbing him for the occasional flub understood that was part of what made him Sterling. He was never meant to be perfect. He was meant to be exactly what he was, an irreplaceable presence who made Yankees baseball sound like no one else could, and for 36 years that was enough.

The tributes pouring in on Monday reflect just how much he will be missed.

There was, and will be, nobody quite like John Sterling.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann