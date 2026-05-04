Credit: Bob Karp/Staff Photographer/ USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

John Sterling, the legendary voice of the New York Yankees for 35 years, has passed away at 87.

Sterling died from complications following heart surgery after suffering a heart attack earlier this year. The news was announced on WFAN — the station where he became a New York institution — by morning hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti.

Boomer and Gio announce the passing of longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/hYKjlpGDNI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2026

John Sterling spent the bulk of his career in the Bronx, stepping into the Yankees radio booth in 1989 and calling 5,060 consecutive games before finally stepping away with an abrupt retirement in April 2024 that caught much of the baseball world by surprise. He didn’t stay away long, as later that fall, he returned to call the Yankees’ postseason run, including the World Series. Dave Sims took over as the full-time radio voice of the Yankees ahead of the 2025 season, and Sterling had been hosting a weekly show on WABC in the time since.

What made John Sterling singualr wasn’t just his longevity. It was the sheer personality he brought to the booth every night, the way he turned every home run into its own moment with a personalized call for nearly every Yankees hitter who ever stepped to the plate. Bernie Williams got “Bern Baby Bern.” Jason Giambi became the Giambino. Alex Rodriguez hit A-bombs from A-Rod. Giancarlo Stanton got a mangled Italian phrase that Sterling had to call a friend at the Berlitz Academy of Foreign Languages to help craft. He had a call for everyone, and coming up with new ones became part of the gig. But it was the way every Yankees victory ended that defined him more than anything else, that unmistakable voice rising above the noise of whatever ballpark he was calling from: “The Yankees win! Theeeeee Yankees win!”

For a generation of Yankees fans who grew up listening on the radio, that call was the sound of summer in the Bronx.

When John Sterling retired in 2024, the response from across baseball reflected just how deeply he had embedded himself into the sport over nearly fur decades. Even fans who spent years ribbing him for the occasional flub understood that was part of what made him Sterling. He was never meant to be perfect. He was meant to be exactly what he was, an irreplaceable presence who made Yankees baseball sound like no one else could, and for 36 years that was enough.

The tributes pouring in on Monday reflect just how much he will be missed.

So sad to hear of the passing of John Sterling. He was very welcoming when I was hired by WFAN and had a flair that was unmatched. — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) May 4, 2026

As sad as a day as it’s going to get for Yankees fans with the passing of John Sterling. The voice of so many summers, a true character and part of the team’s fabric. RIP to a true New York legend. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 4, 2026

John Sterling had a legendary career and life. I’m always hesitant to say there will never another. In this case, I think it is true. May he Rest in Peace. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 4, 2026

For so many of us John IS Yankee Baseball. R.I.P. to an absolute legend. https://t.co/R1wpeR60mC — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) May 4, 2026

Devastated is an understatement. John was part of the soundtrack of my life. He was a kind man and a wonderful broadcaster. I’ll always cherish our many conversations. Deepest condolences to his family and friends, as well as the Yankees organization. #RIPJohnSterling 💔 https://t.co/GSMdZZw96X — Peter Schwartz (@SchwartzSports) May 4, 2026

RIP to one of the most colorful baseball voices of my lifetime. John was so kind to me over the years and he’ll be missed by so many. Condolences to his family and to his Yankees family. https://t.co/zsXfn77iqX — Marc Kestecher (@marckestecher) May 4, 2026

John Sterling was a great announcer and always a joy to be around. RIP. https://t.co/7dM2cljH8T — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 4, 2026

John Sterling had an absolutely brilliant career. His voice narrated some of the greatest moments in the franchise’s history. May he rest in peace. — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) May 4, 2026

I’m terribly sad to hear of the passing of John Sterling. He was truly one of a kind. A unique character who was blessed with pipes from above. Spoke to him a little over a month ago and although he didn’t sound great, this news still comes as a shock. RIP, old friend. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) May 4, 2026

There are so many stories, so many wonderful memories. John Sterling was an absolute treasure. The soundtrack to so many seasons and a true original. There really never will be another like him. https://t.co/l1AdGayDlW — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 4, 2026

John Sterling was one of one. A character in the best sense, and a showman to be sure. Nobody enjoyed being who they were more than John enjoyed being John. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/EyCoa2LY7N — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) May 4, 2026

As a kid, I’d get to bed early to listen to John Sterling call Nets and Islanders games on WMCA. As a man, it was always a Yankee Stadium press box thrill to hear him tell stories or bring up a column I wrote. An incomparable voice. A dynasty all his own. RIP to the one & only. https://t.co/RLVqHWJVZt — Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) May 4, 2026

Sad day, indeed. John Sterling, the iconic @Yankees announcer, wasn’t just a great baseball player-by-play man, but a wonderful person to be around. Started listening to him on his WMCA NYC sports talk show in eighth grade. His amazing voice and joyous spirit will be missed. RIP — robparkerMLBbro (@robparkerMLBbro) May 4, 2026

John was something else, but above all else, he was kind and he loved putting on a show for people. I’m grateful to have known him. We last spoke on Opening Day. He had good energy, and he was excited just to talk a little baseball again, and his voice was strong. — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 4, 2026

Growing up, John Sterling was the voice of baseball as I knew it. Listened every night since I can remember. Reminder how meaningful the everyday-ness of baseball is. He narrated entire periods of my life (and those of many others), a constant amid change. Legend. Yankee. https://t.co/PM1YT5AP18 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 4, 2026

Oh no!!!! There is no relationship a young sports fan has like the one they have with their local announcer. And for me, the people whose voice I’ve heard the most in my life: my mom, my dad and John Sterling. Even if that’s an exaggeration- gotta be 5000 three hour games-… https://t.co/89j6dWHRQl — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) May 4, 2026

There was, and will be, nobody quite like John Sterling.