Screengrab via SNY

One of the lowkey most dangerous jobs in sports media might just be the on-field postgame interview in baseball, because there is a decent chance you might get wet. Or in the case of SNY’s Steve Gelbs and New York Mets star Francisco Lindor, there is a 100% chance you will.

Gelbs was interviewing Lindor on Memorial Day Monday after the Mets got a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Lindor played the role of hero with a walk-off sacrifice fly as the Mets scored in the 8th and 9th inning for a comeback victory.

As Francisco Lindor caught his teammates out of the corner of his eye, he knew what was coming. But instead of taking the water cooler bath himself, he wrestled Gelbs towards his teammates so that he got the celebratory shower instead.

Francisco Lindor caught up with @SteveGelbs (and got dumped with water) after his walk-off sacrifice fly in the Mets’ win over the White Sox! pic.twitter.com/gHRpt9RmnG — SNY (@SNYtv) May 26, 2025

Steve Gelbs always seems like he’s up for whatever in his role as Mets sideline reporter whether it’s dressing up in costumes, exploring whatever stadium he’s in, or in this case getting an early shower. He’s even had a cameo on The Simpsons adding to his celebrity status.

The Mets are feeling pretty good about themselves as they currently sit tied with the second best record in the NL at 33-21. But is it really worth a postgame bath when you beat the White Sox on a sacrifice fly? I get that it’s a long season and you need to generate some of your own excitement sometimes, but a full on cooler dump should at least be saved for walk-off hits against teams that didn’t just set a record for being the worst losers in Major League Baseball history.