Photo Credit: John DeMarsico on X

When you think of the best local broadcast networks in baseball, SNY jumps to the top of most baseball fans’ minds. While much of this is due to the highly acclaimed three-man broadcast team consisting of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez, John DeMarsico, a director at SNY, showed on Friday night why the production team behind the scenes deserves just as much credit.

One of the most significant moments in Friday’s game between the Mets and the Colorado Rockies came in the bottom of the eighth inning when star shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run to put the game out of reach.

Initially, the blast from Lindor was ruled a triple. However, it was ultimately determined that the ball had struck a railing and then came back into play, resulting in a home run.

Like everyone else in attendance at Citi Field, the Mets’ production team had to patiently wait to see what the umpires would ultimately decide on the replay review. However, when the ruling came in, it was all systems go as the production team captured the celebration at the plate and inside the dugout for the Mets.

DeMarsico shared what the moment looked like from the production truck in a post on X shortly after the play happened, which featured their own little celebration as Lindor jogged to home plate.

Here’s how one of these comes together live from the TV truck 📸 https://t.co/E1GYEEY8hH pic.twitter.com/KewG4Cjq71 — John DeMarsico (@JohnDeMarsico) May 31, 2025

What some fans fail to realize is that for every great call from Gary Cohen, there is an equally great selection of shots to highlight the moment from the Mets’ production team in the truck.

After seeing how the magic is made in this video from DeMarsico, several Mets fans took to social media to sing his praises.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Unreal creativity for the magic TV box https://t.co/rcv9SyxUsg — Tom Lewis (@lewistv) May 31, 2025

This is amazing 👏🏼👏🏼 — Baseball Unstitched Podcast (@BaseUnstitched) May 31, 2025