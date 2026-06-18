Credit: SNY

Back in May, the New York Mets hosted the Cincinnati Reds and paid homage by offering a limited-edition Skyline Chili egg roll at Citi Field.

Reds reporter Jim Day sampled the unique fusion food item and nearly lost his mind.

“This is the lowest point of my career, and I have had some low ones,” Day said in between grimace-inducing bites. “What do the kids say, mid? This is below mid. Taking one for the team, you guys are killing me.”

As someone who has been a part of many on-air breakdowns, this is one of the funniest videos I have ever seen. No notes, it’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/xVxLKZpdqR — Ryan Bailey (@Aggro) May 28, 2026

The favor was returned this week.

The Mets took on the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, and SNY reporter Steve Gelbs had the opportunity to sample the Skyline Cheese Coney. The quintessential Cincinnati foodstuff is a hot dog in a steamed bun, topped with mustard, secret-recipe chili, diced onions, and a massive mound of shredded cheddar cheese. And right off the bat, Gelbs did not have high hopes for this endeavor.

“I’m gonna give it a shot,” he said, glumly during Wednesday’s broadcast.

“I’ve got Rolaids if you need it,” added analyst Keith Hernandez.

Gelbs took a bite, and his face said the entire story. After a few bites, he pointed out “the pink” inside the sandwich, presumably from the hot dog. “Can you see that?”

“I’m not trying to be hyperbolic,” Gelbs said as Gary Cohen and Hernandez laughed at his pain. “I’d rather have a vending machine burrito. I’m not kidding.

“I’m not taking a second bite, I’m telling you that.”

Skyline Chili-themed ballpark foods continue to ruin the lives of MLB broadcasters pic.twitter.com/77cUbIBFx3 https://t.co/PzTPZYvlOc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 17, 2026

Gelbs then added that this was the worst thing he’d eaten as part of SNY’s “Let’s Be Frank” segment while visiting ballparks this season.

“How do I apply for hazard pay with SNY?” Gelbs asked. “I think I’m done with eating things in Cincinnati on camera. I think that’s it.”

So disgusted was Gelbs that he lambasted Mets’ outfielder A.J. Ewing for telling him he had to try the Skyline Chili Coney before the game.

“Everyone that’s from Cincinnati pretty much loves it, so I think you might be the odd man out here on this one” A.J. Ewing talks with @SteveGelbs about the Skyline Cheese Coney 😂 pic.twitter.com/CADNcVoEIT — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 17, 2026

“Everyone that’s from Cincinnati pretty much loves it, so I think you might be the odd man out here on this one,” said Ewing.