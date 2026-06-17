Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers recently hired Mike Gansey to become the new president of basketball operations after he spent the last four years as general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. And it didn’t take long for Gansey to frustrate some superstitious Philadelphia sports fans.

Gansey and Sixers head coach Nick Nurse joined NBC Sports Philadelphia play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and color commentator John Kruk behind home plate for a Philadelphia Phillies game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

McCarthy welcomed Gansey to Philadelphia, and Nurse noted that it’s Gansey’s first time at a Phillies game.

“Glad we’re out to an 8-0 start,” Gansey explained in the top of the fifth inning. “No-hitter. No-hitter is still intact.”

“Oh boy,” Kruk responded. The former three-time All-Star representative for the Phillies was seemingly aware of what was about to happen after Gansey’s comments.

Philadelphia left-hander Jesús Luzardo had thrown four hitless innings to that point against his former team.

But just seconds after Gansey’s mention of a no-hitter, Luzardo gave up a single on the next pitch to the Marlins’ Javier Sanoja.

Sixers new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey just jinxed Jesus Luzardo’s no hit bid on the Phillies broadcast💀 pic.twitter.com/bMnsPFBg2K — Drew Peltzman (@dapeltz13) June 16, 2026

“Uh oh,” McCarthy said as Sanoja’s single went into left field. “Mike! Mike!”

“Alright, Nick, what’s the equivalent of that when it comes to basketball?” McCarthy asked.

“I don’t know,” Nurse said. “You know you say, ‘Don’t shoot!’ And it goes in.”

That’s an elite guest broadcaster jinx from Gansey.

Luzardo went on to allow a total of five hits (including a home run) and two earned runs for the Phillies in an 8-2 Philadelphia win. Some Phillies fans will tell you that Luzardo would have completed a no-hitter if not for Gansey’s mention of it.