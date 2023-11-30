This isn’t much of a surprise, but MLB and SiriusXM have backed another five years on to their partnership that began in 2005. The deal now runs through 2028.

Per a Thursday release from SiriusXM, all regular season and Postseason MLB games will continue to air on the company’s platforms. They will also continue producing the MLB Network Radio channel.

“We’re very proud to continue Baseball’s rich history of reaching fans through their radios. Today, we’re delivering those fans the sounds of the game through SiriusXM’s state-of-the-art platforms in the car and on the SiriusXM app,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Being able to hear their team’s announcers is important to fans, and no matter where you are listening from across North America, you’ll get access to every team’s broadcast for every game on SiriusXM. Couple this with the best daily talk and analysis of the game on the MLB Network Radio channel and SiriusXM is a must-have for baseball fans, and will be for years to come.” “The collection of MLB game presentations and content that has developed through our extended relationship with SiriusXM has been a powerful asset in making our game more accessible to fans wherever they are,” said Kenny Gersh, Executive Vice President of Media & Business Development, Major League Baseball. “The sounds of Baseball are an important part of our story and we’re proud to continue to work with SiriusXM as they advance and grow the MLB streaming experience for fans on their platforms.”

The new SiriusXM app, launching December 14, includes “a new centralized sports hub” containing live game broadcasts, notifications, and pages for specific teams and leagues.

Given how tightly linked baseball is to radio, a new deal here was necessary. This comes after the deal was last extended in 2021. It would be downright bizarre for all of the other major sports in America to have deals with SiriusXM except for MLB.

[SiriusXM]