Throwing out the first pitch before a Major League Baseball game is the kind of opportunity so many fans dream of. However, it can also quickly become a nightmare if it goes wrong.

That was the case for MLB Network’s Intentional Talk co-host Siera Santos, who offered up a brutal first pitch Friday before an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Intentional Talk’s Siera Santos’ first pitch last night at Chase Field was just a bit outside… pic.twitter.com/8VeVeJivpk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2025

Beforehand, Santos told the Arizona Republic’s José M. Romero she would get “flamed” or “roasted for the rest of eternity” by her co-workers if she botched the pitch. Sadly, that prophecy came to pass.

Monday, the Arizona State alumnus made her regular appearance on Inside Talk alongside Kevin Millar and Ryan Dempster and decided to “address the elephant in the room.”

We need to talk about the first pitch, @SieraSantos ⚾️🐍 pic.twitter.com/1lDZzJhkVi — Intentional Talk (@IntentionalTalk) May 12, 2025

“The most embarrassing day of my life,” Santos said. “I’m honestly surprised my badge still worked when I walked in the door today. I absolutely botched this first pitch. It wasn’t a first pitch; it was an abomination! I seriously considered changing my name and moving to a different country.

“People are like, ‘Why didn’t you practice?’ I did practice! I was at a Little League field right beforehand, and I was sailing it over home plate.”

“I caused shame to Intentional Talk,” she added.

The good news for Santos is that she will apparently get a second chance. MLB Network’s Instagram account states, “A redemption first pitch is in the works.”

In the meantime, if it makes her feel any better, Santos still did better than 50 Cent.