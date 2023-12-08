Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) talks to reporters during All Star-Media Day at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As the MLB world holds its breath waiting for Shohei Ohtani to pick his next team, an unexpected contingent of people has a deeply personal interest in his decision.

The LA Times reported Friday that Japanese reporters who cover the superstar might be forced to uproot their families and move where Ohtani goes, provided he doesn’t sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers or re-sign with the Angels.

Akiyuki Shiraishi, a reporter with Kyodo News, said he’s already shopping for apartments in Chicago, San Francisco and Toronto, possible destinations mentioned for Ohtani.

“My company said maybe I’ll go, but it’s very costly, very expensive,” Shiraishi told the Times. “So we have to see if it’s worth moving, or is it better to just make trips. It’s an honor to move somewhere Shohei is going. Maybe we won’t see such a great player, such a great Japanese player ever again. So it’s an honor.”

Taro Abe, a reporter with Japanese newspaper Chunichi Shimbun, is also facing the prospect of moving

“I talked to my boss and if Ohtani goes to Toronto or Chicago or another city, I think I’m going to move,” said Abe, who moved to the U.S. specifically to cover Ohtani. “I’m 80%, 90% sure.”

Japanese reporters also face the prospect of Ohtani going to Canada, which would necessitate them landing a visa.

No matter where Ohtani’s Japanese media contingent lands, they and their families will face even more of an adjustment than they did when moving from Japan to Los Angeles. The LA region has more Japanese residents than any other area outside Japan.

“My family is comfortable in Los Angeles,” Abe said. “There’s Japanese stores. A lot of Japanese restaurants and Japanese supermarkets. My family is comfortable. So my family doesn’t want to move to another area. But, for me, I’m not stressed because I’m excited for another team, another culture.”

