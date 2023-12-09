Shohei Ohtani Aug 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Shohei Ohtani ended the self-imposed moratorium on his free agency on Saturday. The announcement that the two-time American League Most Valuable Player would sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers sent everyone into a tizzy. Then came the earth-shattering contract figure:

10 years, $700 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The record-setting deal is the most guaranteed money given to a player in Major League Baseball history. Experts almost unanimously agreed that Ohtani was set to become the first half-billion-dollar player. The fact that the figure actually EXCEEDED that is crazy and especially wild to read in print. It’s one thing to suggest it and toss it around, back and forth. It’s entirely another thing to see it legibly written out.

Baseball fans and enthusiasts weren’t alone in having jaw-dropping reactions. Sports media members and otherwise flocked and buzzed over the mega-deal.

Among them? New CBS Sports studio analyst J.J. Watt.

Elsewhere, Mina Kimes, like some others, might make some revisions to their future plans.

Some, like Adam Schein, declared the move as “great” for the sport.

Others were ready with jokes, like Kevin Clark.

And on the other end, as SI’s Richard Deitsch alluded to? How about Toronto right now?

And, of course, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless notably chimed in with their thoughts.

Just couldn’t help yourself there, could you, Skip?

