The Los Angeles Dodgers cemented an NLCS sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers to reach the World Series on Friday night, led by a mind-blowing effort from two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in Game 4.

Ohtani threw six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as a pitcher, allowing just two hits. And as incredible as that is, it took a backseat to what he did as a hitter. He went 3-for-3 with three home runs (and a walk) out of the leadoff spot, and one of the blasts left Dodger Stadium.

It was, by nearly all accounts, the greatest performance in MLB postseason history.

Here’s how key Ohtani moments in Game 4 looked and sounded on the TBS television broadcast, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers Radio Network, the Dodgers Spanish broadcast, and ESPN Radio.

In the first inning, Ohtani struck out three batters and followed it by crushing a homer to lead off the bottom half of the inning.

Brian Anderson called the action on television for TBS/TNT Sports.

Shohei Ohtani has three strikeouts to start his night 😤 https://t.co/gCW4AgCQmg pic.twitter.com/BQMlzDoJhT — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2025

Jon “Boog” Sciambi had the ESPN Radio call for the leadoff homer.

And here’s the leadoff homer on the Spanish radio call for the Dodgers, from Pepe Yñiguez.

SHOHEI CON CUADRANGULAR DESPUÉS DE PONCHAR A TRES EN LA MISMA ENTRADA. pic.twitter.com/Wyv0a9ZhX3 — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) October 18, 2025

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ohtani hit one of the most incredible homers you’ll ever see, and it blew Anderson’s mind.

Anderson: “OH MY GOODNESS! SHOHEI OHTANI! WOW! UP AND OVER THE ROOF! A MAJESTIC BLAST! OHTANI DROPPED JAWS EVERYWHERE, AND IT’S 4-0 DODGERS!”

SHOHEI OHTANI CRUSHES A HOMER OUT OF DODGER STADIUM! Brian Anderson with the call of the jaw-dropping bomb for TBS. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB #NLCS pic.twitter.com/UeIMRvU1w1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 18, 2025

SHOHEI OHTANI MANDÓ ESA PELOTA FUERA DE DODGER STADIUM. pic.twitter.com/60wSreCq0S — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) October 18, 2025

Ohtani smacked his third homer of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Anderson: “OHTANI! DID HE? OHTANI! OHTANI HAS DONE IT AGAIN! HIS THIRD HOME RUN!

SHOHEI OHTANI HITS HIS THIRD HOMER OF THE NIGHT! He also struck out 10 batters over 6 scoreless innings on the mound. Brian Anderson with the call for TBS. ⚾️💣💣💣🎙️ #MLB #NLCS pic.twitter.com/xnDxvi8eTF https://t.co/gvQBZFGFGx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 18, 2025

Sciambi: “THREE HOMERS, SHOHEI OHTANI! WHAT CAN’T HE DO?”

ESPN Radio analyst Doug Glanville “What is happening? It is not this easy.”

Sciambi: “For Shohei Ohtani, it is! On the mound, at the plate, a three-homer postseason game, and oh yeah, six shutout innings! Holy cow! As he goes deep to left-center. What a performance!”

“Holy cow.”@dougglanville | Boog Sciambi Will Shohei Ohtani and the #Dodgers hold on to clinch a spot in the #WorldSeries? The 8th inning is LIVE on @ESPNRadio: https://t.co/nc8uLUvfMM. https://t.co/KWsUCVBFKM pic.twitter.com/lKCZ0Hn8Yi — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) October 18, 2025

And the Yñiguez with the Spanish call of the third homer:

SHOHEI POR TERCERA VEZ SE LA VOLÓ. pic.twitter.com/Xd2pr6ydjy — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) October 18, 2025

Lastly, a collection of the key calls and reactions from Stephen Nelson alongside Rick Monday on AM 570 LA Sports. Nelson could barely contain himself on the third blast.