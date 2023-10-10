Aug 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into his free agency this offseason, Shohei Ohtani will star in a new documentary on ESPN+.

Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream will exclusively be available on ESPN+, beginning on November 17.

Here’s more from ESPN’s release.

Speaking about the upcoming release, Ohtani said: “I’m thankful for the opportunity to share my journey in this documentary. Hearing the stories shared by my childhood heroes has been truly inspiring. I hope this documentary stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence.” Featuring an unprecedented in-depth series of interviews with Ohtani and the coaches, players, managers and mentors that have influenced him, the documentary takes an introspective look at Ohtani’s illustrious career, from his humble beginnings in rural Japan, through his journey to becoming a two-way player, the start of his professional career with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and his long-awaited transition to the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels. Throughout the documentary, Ohtani reflects on his career to date, sharing how he decided to play for the Angels; how he came up with his now famous dream board; what it was like winning the 2023 WBC with Japan; how he overcame past injuries, and so much more.

Last October, FS1 aired a feature called Searching for Shohei, highlighted by Ben Verlander interviewing Ohtani.

Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels two-way star, will become a free agent the day after the World Series ends and will be at the top of just about every ranking of available free agents this offseason.

The timing of this film works out pretty well based on when free agency starts. Ohtani likely won’t have signed yet, especially with the Winter Meetings taking place from December 4-7 in Nashville. The top free agents usually don’t fall off the board until the calendar flips to December, and Ohtani will probably be no different.

[ESPN]