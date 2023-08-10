Jun 17, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after being doubled-off on a pop-fly against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not Tom Hamitlon’s call of the José Ramírez-Tim Anderson brawl, and it’ll be quite hard to live up to emulating Howard Cosell, as well as the radio voice of the Cleveland Guardians did, but Seattle Mariners’ play-by-play voice Dave Sims did a great job of invoking Anderson in a game he wasn’t even a part of.

During the Padres-Mariners game on Wednesday, Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford and third baseman Eugenio Suárez collided, as both infielders attempted to field a grounder on the left side of the infield. Suárez cut off his shortstop, who was rounding in to make the play, and his shoulder happened to meet Crawford’s chin. Just like Ramírez’s right hook met Anderson square in the face.

Here is the clip where Tim Anderson caught another hook… this time courtesy Mariners announcer Dave Sims. pic.twitter.com/0ttypb2Hbv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2023

As Sims mentioned, we don’t expect baseball to be a collision sport, especially when it involves the shortstop and third baseman on the same team. Many also didn’t expect Anderson to leave himself wide open for a cross, but he did and he has since opened himself to be openly mocked by announcers around the league, as he was Wednesday.

“You don’t want to get hit in the coconut like that,” Sims said of Crawford. “He took a harder shot than Tim Anderson did the other night…He’s right-handed. He came out left-handed, left himself wide open for a right cross, but we digress.”

The collision on Wednesday between Crawford and Suárez was friendly fire, but Sims’ comments were a direct shot at Anderson. Not to take pity on Anderson, but the hits just keep piling up.