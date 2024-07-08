Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no love lost between José Altuve and 29 other opposing fanbases across Major League Baseball.

Though never directly linked to masterminding the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme, the All-Star second baseman was widely viewed as a key figure. The fan backlash he’s faced for his role lingers, tarnishing not just his own reputation but also the perception of his team across Major League Baseball.

And that carried into this past weekend’s series against the Minnesota Twins. In the top of the eighth inning of Friday’s 13-12 win, Altuve was hit in the hands and was forced to exit the game. The 34-year-old was held out of action Saturday but returned for Sunday’s series finale and went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

In the video below, you can make out some cheers coming from the crowd when Altuve was hit by the pitch. It’s important to note that the extent of Altuve’s injury was unknown at the time, and the Astros were in a close game, leading 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning when he had to be removed.

Jose Altuve hit on the left hand and has to leave the game. pic.twitter.com/2RkRPlPAlK — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) July 6, 2024

It’s also important to note that this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Listen to these absolute clowns cheering Altuve being hit, it’s the loudest they’ve been all night 🤡 pic.twitter.com/iOQWeSJC0z — Space City Sports (@LiveSCS) September 26, 2023

Regardless, it didn’t sit well with Houston radio host Sean Pendergast, who made it known with a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) postgame. The co-host of Payne & Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 took on all of Minnesota as he shared some scathing remarks for non-Astros fans who choose to boo Altuve.

A PSA for you assholes that think it’s fun to cheer Jose Altuve getting beaned pic.twitter.com/FqheTmhL3B — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 6, 2024

“Here’s my thing, and this is a PSA for all you non-Astros fans out there,” he began. “When José Altuve gets beaned by a pitch — I don’t care if you boo José Altuve when he comes to the plate. I actually encourage you to do that because he hits better when you do. When he gets hit on the wrist or the face, or wherever the f*ck he got hit by, and you cheer, you’re a f*cking a**hole.

“And so, here’s the thing. There were Twins fans out here in the bleachers — in these very bleachers — who cheered when José Altuve got hit. And I looked at him. I glared at them, and they glared back. The Astros proceeded to score monumental runs on top of what they had — seven runs. And I kept looking…It turned into glaring for them and laughing for me. When (Manuel) Margot dropped that fly ball, I literally rolled around on the ground and laughed because the Twins are a pathetic poser of a team.

“…If you’re gonna cheer when Altuve gets hit, just stay for the rest of the game. That’s all I ask. Stay for the rest of the game, regardless of what the score is. Stay for the rest of the game. If you leave, you’re a chump. You’re f*cking chump. And this whole set of fans right here, empty seats that once held thousands of chumps. Thanks for having us, Minnesota.”

Pendergast found it interesting that Twins fans harbor such hate for Altuve, considering Carlos Correa is one of their premier offensive players, but that’s beside the point here.

#Twins fans , you have to be ecstatic about this! Correa cheated … justice served, right? I mean… same “Altuve rules” apply to him, no? https://t.co/OWPi4J3rUg — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 7, 2024

Ultimately, the Twins and their fans would get the last laugh. They made Pendergast and his Astros sweat out a 13-12 victory after entering the ninth inning with an 8-run lead. And then they parlayed that into consecutive victories, which included a walk-off win on Sunday.

Pendergast has a point about fans cheering when an opposing player, regardless of past actions, gets hurt. It’s a basic sportsmanship principle to hope for the safety of all players on the field. At the same time, the depth of animosity towards Altuve reflects the lasting impact of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Many fans feel their enjoyment of the game was tainted, and their frustration with Altuve continues to simmer.

That’s not to say that booing a player who gets hit or hurt is justified; it’s not. But the intensity of the reaction towards Altuve underscores how deeply the scandal has continued to affect baseball fans.

