Screengrab via FS1

The Seattle Mariners suffered a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in the ALCS to the Toronto Blue Jays and you could definitely hear the pain in the postgame locker room scene.

The Mariners led 2-0 in the series after winning the first two games in Toronto. Unfortunately, they became the first team in the history of baseball to lose a League Championship Series after winning the first two games on the road. To add to the misery, Seattle even held a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning of Game 7 before George Springer’s three-run home run gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead that they would not relinquish.

The fact that Seattle came so close to making their first ever World Series is an impossibly bitter pill to swallow. And we got a very visceral acknowledgement of that fact during postgame interviews on FS1.

During an interview with Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo, an incredibly loud scream can be heard in the background that actually stopped Woo dead in his tracks while trying to answer a question about the legacy of the team going further than any previous Seattle team had gone before.

With that type of scream you would think they were filming another installment of the Saw franchise in the background. It is Halloween season after all.

Other teams have had longer pennant droughts (hello Cleveland Guardians), but the Seattle Mariners are the only team in Major League Baseball currently in operation that has never won a pennant and made it to the World Series. This year was their first LCS appearance since back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001 where they lost to the New York Yankees both times.

The Mariners gave fans a lot of thrills this season, especially with the historic campaign of Cal Raleigh. But ultimately, the team fell short once again, in agonizing circumstances.