Jun 22, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) addresses the media prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

It’s likely that the average fan learned of Scott Servais’ firing in the same way that the now-former manager of the Seattle Mariners did — on social media.

Servais, who had been Seattle’s manager since 2016, was fired on Thursday. He had a meeting scheduled with president of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto but before the meeting took place, Servais saw a social media alert that he had been fired.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times revealed how Servais found out on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening.

“Scott Servais learned of his firing this morning from a breaking news alert on social media, a couple hours before he was scheduled to meet with Jerry Dipoto,” Jude reported.

The news of Servais’ firing isn’t surprising. After leading the American League West for most of the season, the Mariners entered Thursday at 64-64, five games behind the Houston Astros for the division lead and 7.5 games out of position for the final Wild Card spot in the AL.

But while the firing is justifiable, Servais learning the news on social media is a rough look for Seattle. And while we presume that the Mariners didn’t intend for that, this has happened often enough elsewhere that we’d think Seattle would have learned from the mistakes of others and been much more tight-lipped about it until delivering the news to Servais.

[Adam Jude on X]