Changes are reportedly coming to the MLB Network on-air staff in 2023.

Per the New York Post, Scott Braun, Fran Charles, and Stephen Nelson all will not be returning for the upcoming season. Nelson, the cohost of Intentional Talk alongside Kevin Millar, has been hired as a Dodgers broadcaster. However, he’s still listed as part of MLB Network’s “Spring Training Sprint” coverage this week.

The future landing spots of Braun, who wore many hats at MLB Network and called MLB’s YouTube games in recent seasons, and Charles, an anchor at the network, are currently unknown.

To me, the future of Intentional Talk is the real question here. The show has been a staple on MLB Network’s schedule for years, continuing on even after Nelson replaced Chris Rose as Millar’s cohost two years ago. Will another new host be added, or has the show reached the end of the line? Hopefully, it’s the former, because it’ll be tough to replace a show like Intentional Talk on MLB Network’s lineup.

Last year, MLB Network moved the start time of Intentional Talk up to 4 PM ET, bookending it with new shows Off Base at 3 PM ET and Pregame Spread at 5 PM ET.

