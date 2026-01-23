Photo credit: FS1

As the 2026 Major League Baseball season rapidly approaches, Fox and TBS have both announced the games they will nationally televise. The announcements highlight the many different TV and streaming platforms baseball fans will need to watch games in 2026.

Fox will air 24 primetime Baseball Night in America windows. These games will air every Saturday from March 28 through June 20, and from July 18 to Sept. 5. The gap in games from June to July is almost certainly due to the World Cup, though Fox will air a one-off game on July 4. Fox will also air a game on Thursday, Sept. 17, and have a flexible game on the second-to-last day of the regular season, Sept. 26.

All games on Fox will be exclusive to the network and will not air on local regional sports networks. Fox continues to air multiple games as part of its Baseball Night in America windows, with MLB.tv the only way to watch the game not being shown in your market.

FS1 will also air 39 games. Unlike the Fox games, games on FS1 co-exist with local broadcasts. Differing from previous years, games on FS1 will be slightly more consistent. FS1 will air weekly Monday night games, including a Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series rematch, from March 30 through May 18. FS1 will air Saturday afternoon games all but one week between March 28 and May 30. FS1 will also air a handful of Thursday games, including Yankees-Red Sox on April 23. The schedule gets less consistent after May, but still primarily consists of Saturday and Monday games.

Across Fox and FS1, teams are allowed to make at most eight appearances. Many teams reach the limit, unsurprisingly including teams like the Dodgers, Mets, Phillies, and Yankees.

TBS also announced its schedule for the first half of the season. All games will air on Tuesday nights under the MLB Tuesday branding. Games on TBS are generally blacked out in local markets, though every team is allowed one local co-exist.

The Yankees will make five appearances on TBS in the first half of the season, the most of any team. None of their games are currently scheduled to co-exist. The schedule is lacking in West Coast teams. Only one game, Yankees-Mariners on March 31, is scheduled to start after 9 p.m. ET. The Dodgers and Padres, with three combined appearances, are the only other scheduled West Coast teams in the first half of the season.

With previous announcements about games on ABC and NBC, Major League Baseball has greatly increased the number of over-the-air baseball games from last year. This year, there will be 47 over-the-air windows.

While the expansion of over-the-air broadcasts is good, these announcements also highlight the complexity required to watch baseball this year. Not only must fans subscribe to Apple TV, Peacock and Netflix to watch games on those platforms, but they also have to know that out-of-market Fox games are only shown on MLB.tv, and that most, but not all, TBS games cannot be watched if you live in the local market of one of the teams playing.

Hopefully, when MLB goes to market with its national media rights in 2028, there will be more simplicity to finding games.