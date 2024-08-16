Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The interlocking “NY” of the New York Yankees is one of sports’ most iconic logos. The Yankees cap with the logo can be seen around the globe, worn by everyone from athletes to musicians to actors.

But how did the logo and cap reach such incredible heights? A new edition of SC Featured, called Beyond the Bronx, attempts to answer that question on Sunday.

“Beyond the Bronx” examines how the Yankees hat, once merely a symbol of baseball fandom, has starred in hip-hop videos, secured celebrity endorsements, and even sparked collaborations with high-fashion brands like Gucci. The NY insignia now holds global recognition, crossing borders into countries where the names Babe Ruth and Aaron Judge might draw blank stares. The segment will include interviews with cultural influencers, fashion experts, and international fans who have embraced the Yankees hat as a powerful symbol beyond sports.

The interviewees include Spike Lee, Jacob Gallagher of the Wall Street Journal, rapper Rakim, Joe Torre, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton.

This is a topic I’ve never really thought about, but upon further examination, I really am curious how the Yankee cap became so iconic. Was it just a result of the team’s on-field success in the mid-to-late 1990s? Is that why Fred Durst was always wearing a red Yankee cap when Limp Bizkit was blowing up? The world demands answers.

Beyond the Bronx first airs during the 8 a.m. ET hour on the Sunday, August 18 edition of SportsCenter. It will re-air through editions of the show on Sunday and Monday.

