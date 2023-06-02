For many of those who follow MLB, Sarah Langs has been a familiar presence for years. From time working for MetsBlog, SNY and CSN Chicago through ESPN and then MLB/MLB Network, Langs has made her mark as a an incredible researcher, writer, on-air voice (including on the first all-female on-air MLB broadcast, on YouTube in 2021), and source of both astounding historical facts and relentless #BaseballIsTheBest positivity on Twitter. Ahead of last year’s postseason, though, Langs revealed that she was battling neurogenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease):

before another sure-to-be-incredible postseason begins, I have something I wanted to share pic.twitter.com/Ee2K9bY8Cz — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 6, 2022

Friday marks Lou Gehrig Day across MLB, and the league is doing some remarkable things to honor and celebrate Langs and advance ALS research. To start with, illuminated wooden stars known as “A Langs Star” will be displayed in each TV broadcast booth calling a game Friday, with those stars coming from ESPN’s Karl Ravech, Christopher Owens (The Star Man) and Project ALS. They’ll be available for fans to purchase at StarsforSarah.org, with all proceeds benefitting Project ALS (which works to identify and fund scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS) on Langs’ behalf.

Today is Lou Gehrig Day. We remember a baseball legend who was baseball’s Iron Man. On May 2, 1939 his consecutive games streak ended. Fifty four years later on On May 2, 1993 Sarah Langs was born. She will be celebrated and honored tonight at Citi Field. https://t.co/qwsDRH1ARy — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 2, 2023

MLB is also running a special charitable auction at mlb.com to benefit the Expanded Access Protocol program at the Healey & AMG Center for ALS. That auction will feature 30 autographed and authenticated Lou Gehrig Day bats, including players selected by Langs.

And Langs herself will be throwing out the first pitch at the New York Mets’ game Friday night, the team she grew up watching:

There is courage and then there is @SlangsOnSports. Sarah will be honored tonight as we host Lou Gehrig Day at @CitiField.https://t.co/PdjaAp70cT — Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) June 2, 2023

Beyond that, broadcasters, media members, and fans across MLB and beyond (including ESPN coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament) are showing off “Baseball Is The Best” shirts, a collaboration from Langs, Rob Friedman, and Rotowear that benefits Project ALS:

In honor of Lou Gehrig day-more t shirts are available!https://t.co/Mba0FIG1eo https://t.co/R5cnoNxHQr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 2, 2023

Here are some of those displayed shirts:

What a game to kick off the Terre Haute Regional! You know we had to show some support on Lou Gehrig Day as well!! @SlangsOnSports @karlravechespn https://t.co/feskJhWqmJ — Sam Ravech (@Sam_Ravech) June 2, 2023

T-shirt is good, baseball is the best! In honor of #LouGehrigDay and the courage of @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/56ftMBvHmu — Jay Jaffe (@jay_jaffe) June 2, 2023

The Boston Red Sox even obtained those for everyone in their press box Friday:

“Baseball is the Best” t-shirts for each member of the media in Fenway Park press box today, courtesy of Red Sox ownership. pic.twitter.com/2khdy9bZDB — David Laurila (@DavidLaurilaQA) June 2, 2023

And the New York Yankees have announced plans to honor Langs during HOPE Week in July, including on the anniversary of Gehrig’s speech:

The New York Yankees are proud to announce that they will honor @SlangsOnSports as their HOPE Week honoree on Tuesday, July 4 — the 84th anniversary of Lou Gehrig making his famous “Luckiest Man” speech. Earlier this week, Sarah learned about the honor via a surprise Zoom with… pic.twitter.com/wnlherTxf1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 2, 2023

Meanwhile, both MLB Network and ESPN delivered moving pieces on Langs Friday, with Cleveland Guardians’ reporter and Langs’ friend Mandy Bell helming the MLB one and Buster Olney helming the ESPN one:

On Lou Gehrig Day, @Buster_ESPN shares the story of @SlangsOnSports Baseball is her passion, and now, she needs the game more than ever. pic.twitter.com/gh4UHF02R6 — Outside the Lines (@OTLonESPN) June 2, 2023

That Outside The Lines piece from ESPN includes coverage of the #Fistbumps4ALS awarness and fundraising effort Langs launched a month ago on her birthday:

why fist bumps for ALS? because high fives are hard, but showing appreciation of others is important ? Be creative!

– Setting

– Partner (pets encouraged!!)

– Actual bump I love my birthday + am more grateful for it than ever. let's channel it for good!!#FistBumps4ALS pic.twitter.com/gCMYijwaiy — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 2, 2023

That’s seen incredible adoption throughout the sports world, including on ESPN and TNT shows not about baseball, and has currently raised more than $34,000, well surpassing a $30,000 goal:

"Success is what you recieve. Significance is what you give." – Gerald Broooks Coach, parents, players – join @danorlovsky7 during ALS awareness month. Use this post to fist bump five people to raise awareness. #fistbump4als @michael_schlact @gb1121 @coachajkings @CoachLT39… pic.twitter.com/hos4bJKust — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) May 9, 2023

Another notable part of that OTL piece covers how Langs was battling health issues as far back as 2018 and was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, but wants to keep working because of her love for baseball. As she says near the end, “The difference between myself and people who are eager to retire because of a terminal diagnosis is that my work is my passion, baseball is my passion, and getting to work on it is what I want to continue to do.” That’s impressive, and brings up thoughts of another prominent sports figure battling ALS, Calgary Flames’ assistant general manager Chris Snow. And Langs, Snow, and others are illustrating how much many with ALS can still do despite incredible health challenges. Langs also had an important message at an awards dinner earlier this year, shown around 4:20 in the MLBN piece above:

“I want to make sure that in addition to making sure that everybody loves baseball, that we tell people in our everyday lives how much we love and appreciate them, not just because something has gone wrong.”

The closing of a piece on this Bell wrote for MLB.com is notable, too, on the difference Langs is still making:

Gehrig has shown us all first-hand what the reality of this situation is. You can fight this disease as hard as you want, but eventually, it wins. Medications offered to those with ALS extend lives by a matter of months, not years. According to Sarah’s favorite research group, Project ALS, 30,000 people are living with ALS in the United States at any given time. More than 100,000 are living with it worldwide. The average life expectancy after getting your diagnosis is just two to five years. Sarah knows she probably won’t see the cure for ALS in her lifetime, but she’s determined to raise funds to support the research it takes to find that cure, so others don’t have to have as devastating of an outlook as she has. I know Gehrig would be appalled to learn that more than eight decades after his death, there have been no improvements for those living with ALS. But if somehow I could just talk with him for a few minutes to explain Sarah’s story, I know he would find solace in the fact that Sarah is fighting to make a difference. And she will be the difference. I just know it.

It’s great to see MLB, its teams, its broadcasters, and so many else around the game saluting Langs this way. We send her and her family and friends all the best.

[MLB.com, MLB on Twitter; top image via Outside The Lines on Twitter]