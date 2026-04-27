Credit: Marlins.TV

The Miami Marlins lost to the struggling San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Saturday, despite recording six hits on the day. However, the top of the third inning provided plenty of entertainment for Marlins fans.

With the Marlins at the plate in what was still a 0-0 game, the Marlins.TV broadcast booth conducted an in-game interview in the dugout with starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara, who earned a win in his series-opening start against the Giants on Thursday.

“I was close to fucking (hitting) him in the face” 😂 Sandy Alcantara’s first career strikeout victim was Buster Posey. Sandy kept the ball at his house…until his brother lost it while playing catch outside. pic.twitter.com/BQiu7fqWfZ — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) April 25, 2026

“Do you remember who your first strikeout victim was in the major league?” Marlins play-by-play announcer Kyle Sielaff asked Alcántara, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner.

“Oh yeah, I do… the catcher Buster Posey,” Alcántara said, chuckling. “Yeah, and like three years ago — I had the ball at my house — and my little brother wanted to play catch, and he took the ball to play catch in the street, and he (lost) the ball.”

“No, he didn’t,” Sielaff implored. “You still have the ball. Did it get scuffed up?”

“No, I don’t have it, because we can’t find it. He (lost) it in the street. He took it from the box to play catch in the street,” Alcántara assured him as Otto Lopez fouled out to right field.

“Oh my gosh, this story has taken an awful turn, Sandy. This is unbelievable.” Sielaff said incredulously.

Alcántara assured the booth that he was not joking and made it clear just how upset he was with his brother.

“I was close to f*cking (hitting) him in the face.”

Considering Alcántara is one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the big leagues, with a fastball that averages in the high 90s in MPH, his brother is very fortunate that Alcántara’s better sense prevailed. Moving forward, though, it’s probably in his best interest to leave all of his brother’s momentos alone.