Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants continue to botch every aspect of their response to the controversy stemming from a Pride Night at Oracle Park two weeks ago.

For the uninitiated, a quartet of Giants pitchers opted to protest Pride Night, either by inscribing Bible verses on their rainbow-colored caps or by choosing to wear the traditional orange and black Giants cap during the game. MLB subsequently reprimanded the pitchers for violating the league’s uniform policy, which in turn spurred the Department of Justice to initiate an investigation into the league over religious discrimination.

In the days and weeks since, the Giants have stepped on rake after rake in addressing the situation. Most recently, the team sent Buster Posey, president of baseball operations, to the wolves. The former catcher appeared in front of reporters, only to read a short statement about the Pride Night fiasco before refusing to answer any questions about the controversy.

Now, the team is making CEO Larry Baer appear on a team-sponsored radio show hosted by John Dickinson and Dieter Kurtenbach, in place of Posey’s usual spot, to repeat largely the same nothing statement Posey gave reporters earlier this week. Except, as condition for the interview, the KNBR hosts were compelled not to ask Baer any follow-up questions following his prepared statement.

According to a report in the California Post, Dickinson and Kurtenbach were subject to a Zoom call the night before their interview with Baer demanding that the hosts asked no follow-up questions.

“I know we’ve heard from many fans, and I know there are deep feelings about the events of Pride Night this year. We know it, we’ve heard, we’re listening,” Baer reportedly said. “Just come [sic] context here: It’s a North Star here to create an experience in our ballpark for all fans, at Candlestick and Oracle Park, an experience that’s welcoming to all fans. That has not changed. … You know, look, yes, we’ve learned a lot in the last 11 days. Yes, we could have handled things better this year, for sure. We’re absolutely committed to continuing conversations with the LGBTQ+ community going forward. That’s where we are as an organization. … I just wanted to deliver that message to the fans and move on. Let’s talk about some other things.”

Perhaps it’s the federal pressure keeping the lid on a satisfying response, but the Giants would almost be better off not addressing the situation at all than continuing to address it in such an indirect manner.