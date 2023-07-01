Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area | The San Francisco Giants broadcast randomly panned to a colorful Mets fan during a bunt attempt

To quote Cosmo Kramer, “Boy, the Mets blew it tonight, huh?”

They sure did.

The Mets took a 4-2 lead into the eighth inning of Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants. And after a Patrick Bailey three-run home run, those around the stadium, including Mets slugger Pete Alonso were particularly exasperated.

So, as the Giants took a lead into the ninth inning at Citi Field, it wouldn’t have been particularly surprising if the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast decided to pan to fans who look like they’d seen a ghost, or for that matter, what was going to be another Mets loss.

Well, as Giants infielder Casey Schmitt laid down a successful bunt, rather than panning to the third baseline, it appears like someone in the production room pressed the wrong button. Instead, the audience was greeted by a random, colorful Mets fan during the bunt attempt.

We interrupt this bunt attempt to show a very colorful looking Mets fan. pic.twitter.com/2qumyu3Oaj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 1, 2023

By the time the Giants’ local broadcast realized its mistake, Schmitt had already successfully bunted for a hit, as all Mets third baseman Brett Baty could do was field the ball.

It should be noted that the opposing broadcast, SportsNet New York (SNY), had been showing this same fan, who was draped in a Mets-themed suit, for the entire game because he had a huge Wilmer Flores sign. It’s entirely possible that the Giants broadcast also showed the same fan, considering Flores was a fan-favorite in Queens during his time there. It just so happens that someone probably pressed the wrong button.

We can likely assume that the next time a Giants player drops down a bunt, the production team will be a bit more careful when choosing which camera to pan to. Maybe they’ll get another crack at it again this weekend.

