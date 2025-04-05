Photo Credit: KNBR/YouTube.

Since they moved from New York in 1958, most San Francisco Giants games have been broadcast on Bay Area radio station KNBR. That will continue going forward.

The Giants held their 2025 home opener on Friday. Before the game, team President Larry Baer appeared as a guest on KNBR’s morning show, “Murph and Markus.”

“We’ve been married for a while, right? KNBR and the Giants,” Baer said. Host Markus Boucher then confirmed that the partnership began in 1979.

“That’s a couple years,” Baer continued. “When you have a really good, long successful marriage, what do you want to do? You want to keep it going. We were just talking a little bit about politics and the team ‘Four more years.’ What do you think about four more years of KNBR and the Giants?”

A voiceover then announced that the new agreement will run through the 2028 season, the 50th in the partnership between the Giants and KNBR.

Continuity is a big part of Giants broadcasts, both on television and radio. Shortly before the season began, the Giants announced contract extensions with their four main announcers — the primary radio crew of Jon Miller and Dave Flemming as well as their television counterparts, Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper.

Not only will San Francisco fans hear the same voices, but they’ll continue to hear them from the same outlets.