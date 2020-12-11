Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle has covered baseball since 1988, and joined the Chronicle in 1998 to cover the Giants. He’s one of the most respected baseball writers in the country, regardless of market. But going into 2021, Shulman’s voice will be noticeably absent from coverage of the team.

On Friday, Schulman announced in a column that he would be taking a buyout from Hearst Communications, owner of the Chronicle, and would retire from daily reporting, effective January 4th.

After forcing you to read to the 11th paragraph — sorry, sport, you’ll never get that time back — I’m here to say that after covering the Giants for The Chronicle for the past 23 seasons and baseball since 1988, I’m stepping away to give someone else a shot to hold the best sportswriting job a human can have. The 2020 season was my last. I have accepted the voluntary buyout that Hearst offered all Chronicle employees and will retire from daily journalism on Jan. 4.

Schulman noted that he’ll have feature stories running before and possibly after his departure from the paper, and that he still wants to write about baseball – he just doesn’t want to do it on a deadline.

(hello, The Athletic. But I digress)

Several of Schulman’s fellow Bay Area journalists paid tribute on Twitter.

There's nobody who helped me more when I got on the beat years ago even though we're competing with each other every day, and I've seen Henry do the same for countless others over the years. Press box won't be the same without you, Henry. Congrats! https://t.co/vFzQXiXp5W — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 11, 2020

To grow up in San Francisco as a sports fan was a privilege because every day, I sat at the breakfast table reading Henry on the Giants. 20 years after I first started reading him, I’m lucky to call Henry a dear friend. I’m incredibly grateful for everything you’ve done for me. https://t.co/cNoXD0RsgG — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) December 11, 2020

Mazel tov to a journalist whom I always considered a friend first and the competition second. (And he was tough competition!) Hank, you led with your heart in everything you wrote. It’s been an honor to share the beat with you these 17 seasons. ?? ? https://t.co/IVjHPoFCKN — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) December 11, 2020

I’m devastated that Henry is leaving – he’s that rare blend of first-rate reporter and tremendously talented writer, usually on a tight deadline. He’s not just a treasured colleague and a dear friend but he’s the best possible role model for any baseball writer. Including me. https://t.co/QjHBt7cDPX — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 11, 2020

My dear friend and one of the best beat writers on the planet is saying goodbye. Our loss, but we wish @hankschulman nothing but bliss. https://t.co/B2yiP5D2Yh — Ann Killion (@annkillion) December 11, 2020

Wow, what a career, Henry. You lived the dream, man. Applause and cap tip for a career that did it all. Godspeed, scribe. #SFGiants https://t.co/vd6yLh3m7v — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) December 11, 2020

Add us to the chorus. Best wishes, Henry – your coverage will sorely be missed, and we hope to read some longer form work out of you somewhere in 2021.

[San Francisco Chronicle]