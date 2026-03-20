Credit: KFMB

The San Diego Padres booth came in at No. 1 in Awful Announcing’s local MLB broadcast team rankings for the second time last year. And now, the duo of Don and Mud (Don Orsillo and Mark Grant) is set to stay together for the foreseeable future.

Orsillo, the play-by-play voice who has been with the Padres since 2016, inked a multi-year deal last spring, and Grant, who has provided color commentary for the Padres since 1996, has just signed one of his own.

“Mark Grant has been a fan favorite over his three decades in the booth in San Diego, and he brings humor, passion and insight to every broadcast,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said, per The San Diego Tribune.

“His chemistry and genuine friendship with Don Orsillo have made Padres games must‑watch television, reflecting a partnership built on laughter and a shared love for the game. Together, they have earned recognition as the No. 1 broadcast tandem in baseball, and we’re excited to extend Mark’s role with our organization for years to come.”

Orsillo took to social media to share his appreciation after news of Grant’s extension.

So excited to learn I will be sharing our @Padres booth with my brother Mudly for years to come! #SomeKindaNice pic.twitter.com/IYnAOVeBSM — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) March 19, 2026

Grant has become a fan favorite by being one of the most eccentric broadcasters in the league. From being caught picking his nose, to his infamous, “you gotta be shaving me,” call, Grant makes for constant entertainment and is looking forward to continuing doing so alongside his longtime partner.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Erik, the Padres organization and our fans for allowing me to keep doing what I love,” Grant said. “Working alongside Donny every night is truly special — our friendship makes the booth feel like home. To be part of such a special broadcast team in a city and for an organization that means so much to me is something I’ll never take for granted.”