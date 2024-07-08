Sep 1, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A full moon rises over the Minnesota Twins logo in a game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re a Minor League call-ups fan, how about when it happens to broadcasters?

Sean Aronson, the play-by-play voice of the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate), is getting called up to the bigs. After 24 seasons and 2,619 games across affiliated Minor League baseball and Independent Professional Baseball, the 47-year-old Aronson can call himself a Major League broadcaster.

Aronson will step in for six games for Kris Atteberry, the regular announcer for the Minnesota Twins radio broadcasts. He’ll be alongside Dan Gladden for the upcoming road series against the Chicago White Sox (July 8-10) and San Francisco Giants (July 12-14), leading Minnesota into Major League Baseball’s All-Star Break.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer shared a statement on behalf of the Saints.

“The Saints family couldn’t be more excited for Sean,” said Sharrer. “He is a true professional, combining exceptional talent with an unwavering work ethic to be recognized and respected as one of the best in his field. Beyond his own accomplishments, he’s quietly been a door opener and mentor to more young broadcasters than can be counted. For all he’s done and will continue to do, no one deserves this opportunity more.”

As did Aronson.

“I’m extremely appreciative to the Minnesota Twins organization, Kris Atteberry, and Andrew Halverson for giving me this opportunity,” said Aronson. “I’ve dreamt about this moment my entire broadcasting career and to finally get the chance to broadcast Major League games is something I won’t soon forget.”

It’s been a long time coming for Aronson, a vested veteran in the industry, who is entrenched in the fabric of the Minnesota Twins organization. While the Saints didn’t become a minor league affiliate of the Twins until 2021, Aronson spent four years as the voice of the Fort Myers Miracle (Single-A) from 2003-06.

Before ’21, the Saints were an independent baseball team with no affiliation from their founding in 1993 through the COVID-19 pandemic. Aronson has been along for the ride for nearly two decades as this season marks 18 with the team, making him the longest-tenured broadcaster in franchise history.

With 18 seasons under his belt with the Saints, Aronson ranks second among active lead broadcasters for Minnesota sports teams. Only Paul Allen, who started with the Vikings in 2002, has been calling games longer. It’s worth noting that Alan Horton of the Timberwolves also joined his team in 2007, tying Aronson’s start date.

Ironically, he took over for Atteberry as the Saints’ radio announcer in 2007 when he was hired by the Twins.

That makes this sort of a full-circle moment.

[milb]