Things could not have gone worse for the Athletics on Monday as they played their first home game at Sutter Health Park, their temporary Sacramento home stadium. The team fell 18-3 to the Chicago Cubs, and as bad as things were on the field, it was much worse on the airwaves.

Dieter Kurtenbach of The Mercury News detailed some of the issues with the Athletics radio feed. They were as bad as he portrayed them.

The issues started in the top of the fourth inning. As announcers Ken Korach and Johnny Doskow were talking about the control issues A’s starting pitcher Joey Estes had, the feed went silent.

It would only get worse.

In the top of the fifth inning, the feed went out again.

The feed was restored, but only briefly.

“Alright, we come back to the ballpark. We apologize for the technical issues,” was all Korach was able to say before the feed, once again, cut out.

The rest of the inning was more of the same. Anytime the feed returned, it quickly went out.

Nate Littlefield of the A’s production studios eventually came on and acknowledged the issues, asking fans for their patience. Shortly thereafter, he returned, this time with an update on the game.

Eventually, the television audio was played over the radio.

It’s also notable that other issues with different broadcasts of the game were also reported.

Things were already going poorly enough for the A’s. Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that press conferences are being held in a toolshed.

We’d like to say that things can only go up from here for the Athletics. Unfortunately, we feel that John Fisher and Co. might take that as a challenge.

