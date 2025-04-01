Mar 31, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Fans wait to enter the stadium before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Things could not have gone worse for the Athletics on Monday as they played their first home game at Sutter Health Park, their temporary Sacramento home stadium. The team fell 18-3 to the Chicago Cubs, and as bad as things were on the field, it was much worse on the airwaves.

Dieter Kurtenbach of The Mercury News detailed some of the issues with the Athletics radio feed. They were as bad as he portrayed them.

The issues started in the top of the fourth inning. As announcers Ken Korach and Johnny Doskow were talking about the control issues A’s starting pitcher Joey Estes had, the feed went silent.

Issues with the Athletics radio feed for the home opener in Sacramento. A thread. Part 1. In the top of the fourth inning, the feed went out. pic.twitter.com/XWhr2KdSxj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

It would only get worse.

In the top of the fifth inning, the feed went out again.

Part 2: The feed went out again in the fifth inning. This is when things got really bad. pic.twitter.com/Dq4tvtUsvn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

The feed was restored, but only briefly.

“Alright, we come back to the ballpark. We apologize for the technical issues,” was all Korach was able to say before the feed, once again, cut out.

Part 3: “We apologize for the technical issues.” Then the feed cuts out again. The commercial that was airing before the feed returned was still going when the feed cut back out. pic.twitter.com/FvrBDUmZuc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

The rest of the inning was more of the same. Anytime the feed returned, it quickly went out.

Part 4: “Right not Mitch Spence just trying to keep the damage down in this fifth inning.” Then the feed cuts out again. pic.twitter.com/B4W1zLNJ2j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

Part 5: After a brief fix, the feed again cut out. pic.twitter.com/95VdxJMWbx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

Nate Littlefield of the A’s production studios eventually came on and acknowledged the issues, asking fans for their patience. Shortly thereafter, he returned, this time with an update on the game.

Part 6: Nate Littlefield in the A’s Production studios acknowledges the issues and asks listeners to “bear with us.” pic.twitter.com/v2QIXQlDnq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

Part 7: Nate Littlefield again, this time to update that the Cubs scored another run. pic.twitter.com/zOPTA5JOhE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

Eventually, the television audio was played over the radio.

Part 8: The broadcast returned. Only, instead of the radio feed, it was the television feed being played on the radio. pic.twitter.com/1dQujVHpzB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

It’s also notable that other issues with different broadcasts of the game were also reported.

The Cubs broadcast went to the Dodgers / Braves game for like 5 minutes, very weird — Max Oosterhouse (@maxoosta) April 1, 2025

A’s radio and the Spanish language feed are completely off the air. Sacramento can’t even figure out a radio broadcast! Not ready for prime time. — Coliseum Sewage (@ColiseumSewage) April 1, 2025

Things were already going poorly enough for the A’s. Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that press conferences are being held in a toolshed.

We’d like to say that things can only go up from here for the Athletics. Unfortunately, we feel that John Fisher and Co. might take that as a challenge.