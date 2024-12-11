Credit: 670 The Score

Ryne Sandberg said Tuesday his cancer has returned and he’s resumed “intensive treatment.”

The Chicago Cubs legend and former broadcaster shared the tough news on Instagram.

“To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share an update on my prostate cancer. Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs.

“This means that I’m back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family.”

Your Hall of Fame family is always with you, Ryno. pic.twitter.com/zdUyiFL9nQ — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 10, 2024

Sandberg revealed in January he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. In August, he told 670 The Score he was cancer-free.

Know affectionately as “Ryno,” Sandberg earned 10 All-Star nods and the 1984 NL MVP Award for the Cubs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

After retirement as a player and later manager, he worked a stint as a part-time analyst for the Marquee Sports Network beginning in 2021. He contributed to select game broadcasts, pregame and postgame shows as well as interview shows and podcasts.

[MLB.com]