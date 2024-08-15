Credit: 670 The Score

Even though Danny Parkins’ time at 670 The Score is coming to a close, he still made sure to host his ‘Cubs for a Cure’ 24-hour radiothon before he departs for FS1. The famed Chicago radio host lost his brother to brain cancer just last year, so Parkins has been very involved on that front.

Well, Parkins, Laurence Holmes, and Leila Rahimi had a special guest Thursday on the radiothon: Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg.

Sandberg, who has worked as a part-time analyst for Marquee Sports Network, announced in January that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The 64-year-old Sandberg revealed that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer then and started treatment shortly thereafter.

As Parkins asked Sandberg about where he was in his cancer treatment, the Hall-of-Fame second baseman made an announcement. It was so fitting and awesome that Sandberg got the news that he was cancer-free before going on a show that’s dedicated to fighting the very cause.

An emotional Ryne Sandberg has a wonderful health update to share. He had his last treatment for prostate cancer this morning, and tests came back “great” with no cancer detected. “It’s very manageable going forward,” Sandberg says. Donate: https://t.co/Kngb9UeZE7 pic.twitter.com/RkWioLIjDp — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 15, 2024

As he fought through tears, Sandberg revealed that he underwent his final treatment at 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

“All good,” he said.

At 11:30 a.m., Sandberg met with his oncologist and was informed that his tests came back great, the cancer was undetected, and that it would be “very manageable” going forward.

“I just found that out two hours ago,” said Sandberg. “What a coincidence with this going on.”

“First of all, thank you for sharing that with us,” added Parkins. “I can’t even imagine that feeling.”

“It’s incredible,” Sandberg continued. “The doctors, the nurses, like I said, the support; it’s been quite the journey, but it’s all come to a good conclusion here. So, tears of joy are happening.”

And as Parkins prepares to embark on a new chapter, this shared moment of triumph is a fitting endnote to his time at 670 The Score.

A truly iconic moment https://t.co/n7MZrop4D7 — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) August 15, 2024

