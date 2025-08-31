Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

New York Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler has provided a boost to the rotation of the Bronx Bombers as they look to make a postseason push. But he probably strikes more fear into the hearts of announcers with his unique last name than he does anyone who steps into the batter’s box.

Schlittler pitched a very solid six innings in a 5-3 Yankees victory against the White Sox on Saturday. Although he didn’t pick up the decision, he allowed just four hits and one run in six innings of work while also picking up eight strikeouts. In fact, Schlittler’s 2.61 ERA through his first nine starts leads Yankees pitchers. After a 12-3 stretch, the Yankees are back within two games of the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East.

Veteran announcer Ryan Ruocco was on the call for YES Network in Chicago. And he was feeling good enough about the Schittler performance to drop this incredible pun.

But overconfidence may have gotten the best of one of ESPN’s top basketball announcers in this case. Because after he hit “quality Schlitt” out of the park, karma was always going to come back around.

Later on in the game, while reminiscing on Schlittler’s great performance, Ruocco made the slip that he was trying all night to try to avoid. But ultimately, you can only say the name of Cam Schlittler so many times before reality strikes.

At least Ryan Ruocco can breathe a sigh of relief that he doesn’t have to worry about calling any Eastern Michigan football games this season.