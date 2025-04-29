Photo credit: YES Network

It was all fun and games on a hot mic until Ryan O’Hearn thought about the kids watching the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

O’Hearn slugged a three-run homer for Baltimore in the third inning of their 4-3 win over the Yankees Monday night. Upon returning to the dugout, the Orioles first baseman went to their Hydration Station for a celebratory drink. And after taking a sip, O’Hearn could be heard saying “Suck my f*cking balls!” as he walked past a camera in the dugout.

The request was followed by a brief pause on the YES Network broadcast, before Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay said, “I guess mouths should be cleaned out,” with a chuckle. While Kay played along on the broadcast, his previous battles with f-bombs would suggest he was likely steaming on the inside. And O’Hearn wouldn’t blame him.

Before answering any questions from reporters after the win, O’Hearn began his media scrum with an apology for the hot mic moment.

Ryan O’Hearn’s three-run homer lifted the Orioles past the Yankees. The slugger chats with the media after a big win. pic.twitter.com/UT8pIVqam6 — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) April 29, 2025

“I want to start by apologizing to the kids watching,” O’Hearn said. “There’s a hot mic in the dugout there. And obviously, we’re fired up and say some things that we don’t want kids to hear. So I just want to say sorry for that.”

While it was commendable of O’Hearn to issue an unprompted apology, it wasn’t really necessary. It would be one thing if he sought out a camera or mic to say “suck my f*cking balls” on a live broadcast. But this is the danger of sticking a camera in the dugout and going live without warning. Michael Kay and the kids will be okay.