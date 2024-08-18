Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler poses for a photo in the broadcast booth during the first inning of the game between the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Royals currently find themselves in a battle for the American League Central and a playoff berth. We don’t know how the season will end for them. But we do know one thing.

Color commentator Rex Hudler is going to make a whole lot of noises along the way.

Hudler is currently in his 13th season with the Royals broadcast team, calling games for Bally Sports Kansas City. While the Royals’ booth didn’t land too highly on our 2024 MLB announcer rankings, they are on the rise and the former Major Leaguer is likely a big part of why.

If nothing else, the guy knows how to make a home-run call unique.

Hudler’s knack for spurting out exclamatory noises after home runs has become such a mainstay of the Royals broadcast that KCTV’s Jared Koller was able to put together a sizable montage of the many times he’s yelled “OOOOH!” or some other undefinable sound following a Kansas City homer.

What’s impressive about the collection is that you can start to figure out a taxonomy of noises. Between the very subdued “oh” and the bombastic “AOOOOOOWWWHHH,” you can interpret each exclamation differently.

Not included in the montage but worth mentioning as well is Hudler’s “Oh my nose!” exclamation from 2020.

