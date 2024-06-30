Umpire Laz Díaz announces that a home run from Guardians slugger Jhonkensy Noel stood, despite replay showing it looked like a foul ball. Royals announcers Jake Eisenberg and Rex Hudler were confused. Photo Credit: Bally Sports Kansas City.

Since Major League Baseball implemented its replay review system, most confusing calls have centered around balls and strikes, as nearly every other play is reviewable. But in Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals, the review process led to the conclusion.

Cleveland’s Jhonkensy Noel slugged the second home run of his young career, giving the Guardians a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. That’s what the record book shows. The ball was hit down the left field line and the umpires quickly initiated a review.

Jake Eisenberg and Rex Hudler were both understanding of how third base umpire Erich Bacchus thought it was fair. They pointed out that the ball was hit incredibly hard and that the ball did change directions, which typically indicates it hit the foul pole. In this case, it hit the support by the netting next to the foul pole. So, there was every reason to believe that the call would be overturned.

Then it wasn’t.

“It stands…Wow. That is shocking.” “Did we not see something?…The whole point of replay is to get the call right.” “Not sure it served its purpose there.” Jake Eisenberg and Rex Hudler did not understand how Jhonkensy Noel’s HR stood on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3mYPj30TFH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 30, 2024

“It stands, and Q can’t believe it,” Eisenberg said, referencing Royals manager Matt Quatraro. “Wow.”

“Did we not see something?” Hudler asked.

“That is shocking,” Eisenberg added.

“Let it go,” Hudler advised. “Just let it go. Don’t let it bother you. But the whole point of replay is to get the call right.”

“Not sure it served its purpose there,” Eisenberg added.

“I don’t know what happened,” Hudler said.

The home run gave the Guardians a lead they would not relinquish. They opened the game up more with three runs in the fifth inning and went on to win the game 7-2. Of course, we don’t know what would have happened if the home run was overturned. But even if it was an inconsequential call, Hudler’s argument, “The whole point of replay is to get the call right,” is hard to dispute.

