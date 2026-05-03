Credit: Royals.TV

It’s surprising athletes that are jacked up after an exciting win don’t curse more often during postgame interviews. But it’s always funny when they do.

What’s not usually very funny is the about-face most networks decide to put on after the fact, acting like a little uncensored foul language is going to corrupt every impressionable youth that happened to spend 10 seconds paying attention to a postgame interview instead of whatever tablet game they had their head buried in. But the Kansas City Royals decided to throw out the playbook this weekend after closer Lucas Erceg tossed an f-bomb and an s-bomb into one sentence following his save against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Last time they ever let him on the postgame man I’m dying pic.twitter.com/uU5MHbeI8O — QT Patch (@WITT_SZN7) May 3, 2026

“Sorry if I’m stuttering. My adrenaline is through the freaking roof right now and I f*cking love this sh*t,” Erceg said after securing the win.

The horrors!

Instead of offering up a boilerplate apology, however, the Royals decided to double down on Erceg’s excitement in a statement released on Sunday morning.

“We’re aware of the use of colorful language at the end of last night’s broadcast. We wanted to take this opportunity to assure fans, he kinda said it best … no notes,” the Royals posted on their Royals.TV X account.

It might be time to start rating Royals telecasts PG-13 folks.

Truly, it is shocking this sort of thing doesn’t happen more often. Broadcasts do a good job of dumping audio when there’s an audible f-bomb coming through the mic, and players also generally do a good job of censoring themselves for a television audience.

Still, we’re probably at a point in society where we can laugh when the occasional curse word slips through the cracks, rather than expect some faux outrage from the networks.