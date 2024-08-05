Credit: SNY

You might have a basic understanding of Gen-Z terminology, such as knowing what “cap,” “gyat,” and “bussin.” But do you know where all of those words come from and why they mean what they mean?

New York Mets broadcaster Steve Gelbs got a Gen-Z etymology lesson on Sunday courtesy of, who else, 63-year-old Ron Darling.

The broadcasting duo was called the Mets’ game against the Los Angeles Angels when Gelb invoked a Gen-Z term and tried to see if Darling was up on the lingo.

In which Steve Gelbs learns the etymology of “rizz.” (H/T: @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/TeUCVdDtUz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 4, 2024

“Harrison Bader leads off the seventh, as the Mets looking for the tie-r, Ron,” said Gelbs.

“What is that short for, by the way?” asked Darling.

“You’ve never heard that before? That’s Gen-Z lingo,” responded Gelbs.

“Like rizz is charisma?” asked Darling.

“Is that what rizz is!?,” responded an astonished Gelbs.

“You didn’t know what it was?” asked Darling.

“I had no idea,” said Gelbs.

“If I’m teaching you, you’re in a lot of trouble,” added the 63-year-old.

Who says baseball can’t still teach us new things? Admittedly we’re a bit curious what other Gen-Z slang Darling is up on and if perhaps this can become a new segment during blowouts.

[SNY, via CJ Fogler]