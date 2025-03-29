One of the many random black screen cuts experienced on Rockies TV during Friday's season opener against the Rays. Photo Credit: Rockies.TV Photo Credit: Rockies.TV
MLBStreamingBy Michael Dixon on

Colorado Rockies fans watching Friday afternoon’s 2025 regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays likely dealt with a lot of frustration — and not just because of the final result.

The Rockies.TV broadcast had multiple technical issues. Perhaps the most notable among them was that at random points, the screen would go black for a few seconds, with the “bet365” logo in the top right corner being the only thing visible. A good example occurred in the top of the sixth inning. The random black screen cuts appeared twice during right fielder Nick Martini’s at-bat and once more during the replay of the third strike.

This was not an isolated incident either.

Viewers complained of the black screen cuts — along with other technical issues — throughout the game.

Colorado and Tampa were the only MLB teams not in action on Thursday, which was nothing short of a disaster for MLB.TV and those watching (or trying to watch) the games.

As was the case with MLB.TV, we can only hope that this doesn’t become a recurring issue on Rockies TV broadcasts throughout the season. If it does, this could be a long year for the Rockies and their fans, in more ways than one.

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon