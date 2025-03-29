Photo Credit: Rockies.TV

Colorado Rockies fans watching Friday afternoon’s 2025 regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays likely dealt with a lot of frustration — and not just because of the final result.

The Rockies.TV broadcast had multiple technical issues. Perhaps the most notable among them was that at random points, the screen would go black for a few seconds, with the “bet365” logo in the top right corner being the only thing visible. A good example occurred in the top of the sixth inning. The random black screen cuts appeared twice during right fielder Nick Martini’s at-bat and once more during the replay of the third strike.

Rockies dot TV had some issues with its broadcast, with the screen going black for a few seconds at random points. This is what Nick Martini’s sixth-inning at-bat looked like. pic.twitter.com/1XmhFGpMaV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025

This was not an isolated incident either.

Viewers complained of the black screen cuts — along with other technical issues — throughout the game.

Trying to watch this game on Rockies TV like pic.twitter.com/CtYlEyXqS0 — Blake Street Banter ⚾🌮 (@blakestbanter) March 28, 2025

Is it just my feed or is this @rockies broadcast keep going in and out. Lowe made contact, screen went black, comes back as Doyle throws ball back in. It keeps happening — Kolby treat (@treat_12) March 28, 2025

Anyone else’s getting blackouts during the #Rockies game on https://t.co/lO98e1KbAH — Lloyd White (@saintsfanwhitey) March 28, 2025

It’s brutal! Glad it’s not just me — Saiyon “Unc” Grant-Foster (@SaiyonGFoster) March 28, 2025

Colorado and Tampa were the only MLB teams not in action on Thursday, which was nothing short of a disaster for MLB.TV and those watching (or trying to watch) the games.

As was the case with MLB.TV, we can only hope that this doesn’t become a recurring issue on Rockies TV broadcasts throughout the season. If it does, this could be a long year for the Rockies and their fans, in more ways than one.