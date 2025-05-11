Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rockies’ horrific 2025 season reached a new low on Saturday against the San Diego Padres. While the action on the field wasn’t entertaining to anyone except Padres fans, the Rockies’ social media team was at least about to make fans laugh on social media after the game.

Before Saturday’s game, the worst shutout loss the Rockies organization had ever had came in 1995 in a 17-0 loss to the then-Florida Marlins. Unfortunately for Rockies fans, this total was surpassed by the Rockies by the time of the fifth inning.

Ultimately, the Padres would dominate from the very start, coming away with a 21-0 victory that resembles a football game more than any baseball game in recent memory.

Boy, we had a time tonight! pic.twitter.com/u9mZkLD4Kp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 11, 2025

The Rockies’ social media team didn’t post throughout the night because there simply wasn’t anything positive to post about. But after the game, they finally acknowledged that a game had been played.

But instead of posting the score, they opted to take a play out of Jordon Hudson’s playbook during Bill Belichick’s recent interview on CBS Sunday Mornings by saying “We’re not talking about this”.

It’s a pretty perfect reaction from the Rockies, all things considered. And while it’s unclear whether taking a shot at Belichick and Hudson was the main goal or if they just wanted to provide some comedic relief for a disappointed fanbase, fans got a good kick out of the post.

phenomenal use of social in a loss. would’ve been even better had they gotten destroyed by Boston https://t.co/hL3mOt4jFG — Kory Aldous (@koryaldous) May 11, 2025

Might be greatest losing tweet of all time https://t.co/UvQXPKqGpK — ZG (@ZGordz) May 11, 2025

When I saw the score I had to go find their tweet. Well done https://t.co/N1R6C5TrGZ — VP, Big Cat Corp (@VPBigCatCorp_) May 11, 2025

This comedic post will only briefly ease the pain of Rockies fans, considering the organization is sitting at 6-33 on the year. But at least Rockies fans don’t have to deal with the kind of headaches that the University of North Carolina seemingly has regarding how involved Jordon Hudson appears to be.