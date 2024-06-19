Teoscar Hernandez Jun 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) gestures as he rounds the bases on a three run home run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado Rockies announcer Drew Goodman thought he had called the final out of a thrilling victory Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Instead, seconds later, Goodman made the call as Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández hit what turned out to be a game-winning, three-run home run.

When Hernández appeared to swing for a game-ending strike three against Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik, the Coors Field crowd erupted. Goodman didn’t even have time to make the call before first base umpire Lance Barksdale ruled no swing.

“Oh! Lance Barksdale said no,” Goodman said.

On the very next pitch, Hernández hit a rocket to right field. Goodman could not hide his disgust as he made the home run call.

“You’ve got to be kidding me!” he said as Hernández’s ball sailed into the grandstands.


Goodman, the Rockies and their fans had every right to be livid with the situation. Replays clearly showed Hernández swung at the pitch, but the call was not reviewable.

The Dodgers broadcast booth reacted to the turn of events just as you’d expect.


It’s not often you get the clichéd “thrill of victory, agony of defeat” calls from the same broadcaster in a window of 45 seconds. It should be pointed out that Goodman’s disgust might have been due in part to the fact the Rockies gave up seven runs in the ninth (Jason Heyward hit a grand slam earlier in the inning) to blow the game, which they lost 11-9. Goodman would certainly have preferred not to live any of that experience Tuesday night.

